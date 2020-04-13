The British government on Saturday launched a campaign to help domestic violence victims during the COVID-19 lockdown following an increase in the number seeking assistance, while figures showed that the number of people in the UK dying after testing positive for COVID-19 neared 10,000.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would bolster online support services and hotlines for domestic violence and launched a national communications campaign that aims to “signpost victims” to where they can access help.
“For the victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven that it should be,” she said.
Photo: AP
Though there has not yet been a sustained rise in reports of domestic abuse during the lockdown to police, Patel said that there has been an “extremely concerning” increase in those seeking help.
Last week, the UK’s national domestic violence hotline reported a 120 percent increase in the number of calls it received in just one 24-hour period, she said.
She also said that the government’s “stay at home” message did not apply to victims of domestic abuse, and that authorities would work to ensure there is refuge for victims and their children if they need to escape their home.
British National Police Chiefs’ Council Chairman Martin Hewitt warned abusers to “not think that this is a time where you can get away with this.”
Overall, there had been a 21 percent decline in crime in the past four weeks compared with the same period last year, he said.
As of Thursday, police had issued 1,084 fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations in England and Wales, Hewitt added.
Earlier, the government reported that 917 more people died in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total to 9,875.
QUEEN SPEAKS
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II stressed the need for the British people to continue to abide with lockdown restrictions.
In a two-minute audio broadcast from Windsor Castle, the queen said that by “keeping apart, we keep others safe” and that the coronavirus “will not overcome us.”
Social distancing rules were observed, with the queen delivering the address alone into a microphone from the castle’s White Drawing Room while the sound engineer was in a nearby room.
Although inevitably different this year, the queen said “Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”
