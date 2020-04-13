Italy on Saturday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week, a day after the government moved to extend the country’s lockdown with only slight concessions to businesses demanding a restart of the economy.
There were 4,694 new cases, compared with 3,951 a day earlier, civil protection officials said.
The rise came as testing continues to surge, with a record number of tests conducted at the end of the week and about 110,000 performed in the past few days, health officials said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The number of confirmed cases in the country totaled 152,271.
Italy registered 619 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours, compared with 570 the day before. That brought the total number of fatalities to 19,468.
Separately, the mayor of an Italian town famous for its bonfire celebrations on Good Friday was forced to apologize after locals turned up to pray with the town priest in defiance of the lockdown.
The southeastern town of San Marco holds an annual ritual that sees huge trunks of hollowed out trees thrown onto wagons and set alight.
The event was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
The local priest intended to broadcast a video of his silent prayer in front of the town’s main church.
However, San Marco Mayor Michele Merla said families with children and the elderly showed up, and began to pray alongside the priest.
“I made a mistake. I know,” the mayor said in a video posted on Facebook.
“When these people arrived and began to pray on their knees before the Virgin Mary, it was difficult for me to interrupt,” he said.
The incident sparked a lively social media debate in a heavily Catholic country that has been under lockdown longer than any other in Europe — and where the patience of some is wearing thin.
The bishop for the town’s Foggia Province expressed outrage at the act of civil disobedience by the town’s faithful.
The participants “showed neither common sense nor prudence,” Bishop Vincenzo Pelvi said.
At such a difficult time it was important for clergy to act responsibly, local media quoted the bishop as saying.
“Parish priests are still required to adhere categorically to [the lockdown] and to avoid putting citizens and the faithful at risk,” he said.
The priest expressed his sincere regret at what had happened.
“The situation got out of hand,” Don Motteo said tearfully in a TV interview. “I am sorry. I apologize.”
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them