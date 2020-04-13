Virus Outbreak: Italy reports most new cases in a week

WIDE-RANGING TESTS: The increased number of diagnoses came as a record 110,000 tests were conducted over the past few days, with confirmed cases reaching 152,271

Bloomberg and AFP, ROME





Italy on Saturday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week, a day after the government moved to extend the country’s lockdown with only slight concessions to businesses demanding a restart of the economy.

There were 4,694 new cases, compared with 3,951 a day earlier, civil protection officials said.

The rise came as testing continues to surge, with a record number of tests conducted at the end of the week and about 110,000 performed in the past few days, health officials said.

Soldiers patrol outside the Colosseum in Rome on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The number of confirmed cases in the country totaled 152,271.

Italy registered 619 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours, compared with 570 the day before. That brought the total number of fatalities to 19,468.

Separately, the mayor of an Italian town famous for its bonfire celebrations on Good Friday was forced to apologize after locals turned up to pray with the town priest in defiance of the lockdown.

The southeastern town of San Marco holds an annual ritual that sees huge trunks of hollowed out trees thrown onto wagons and set alight.

The event was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The local priest intended to broadcast a video of his silent prayer in front of the town’s main church.

However, San Marco Mayor Michele Merla said families with children and the elderly showed up, and began to pray alongside the priest.

“I made a mistake. I know,” the mayor said in a video posted on Facebook.

“When these people arrived and began to pray on their knees before the Virgin Mary, it was difficult for me to interrupt,” he said.

The incident sparked a lively social media debate in a heavily Catholic country that has been under lockdown longer than any other in Europe — and where the patience of some is wearing thin.

The bishop for the town’s Foggia Province expressed outrage at the act of civil disobedience by the town’s faithful.

The participants “showed neither common sense nor prudence,” Bishop Vincenzo Pelvi said.

At such a difficult time it was important for clergy to act responsibly, local media quoted the bishop as saying.

“Parish priests are still required to adhere categorically to [the lockdown] and to avoid putting citizens and the faithful at risk,” he said.

The priest expressed his sincere regret at what had happened.

“The situation got out of hand,” Don Motteo said tearfully in a TV interview. “I am sorry. I apologize.”