Indonesia has imposed curbs on public transport ahead of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the Muslim sacred month of Ramadan, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, the government said yesterday.
About 75 million Indonesians usually stream home from bigger cities at the end of Ramadan, due this year at the end of next month, but health experts have warned against a surge in cases after a slow government response masked the scale of the outbreak.
Public buses, trains, airplanes and ships would be allowed to fill only half their passenger seats, under a new regulation that also limits occupation of a private vehicle to just half the seats, while a motorcycle may be ridden only by one person.
Photo: Reuters
“The essence of this new regulation is to carry out public transport control … while still meeting the needs of the people,” Indonesian Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement posted on the Cabinet secretariat Web site.
The capital, Jakarta, is the epicenter of the outbreak in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, with the most infections and deaths among a national tally of 3,842 cases and 327 fatalities.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been criticized for rejecting calls for an outright ban on the Ramadan travel home, as well as stricter lockdowns such as those imposed by neighboring countries.
Widodo has instead sought to persuade people to stay put by expanding welfare programs.
He has opted for widespread social curbs in some areas, letting local authorities decide on closures of schools and offices, and bans on mass gatherings.
Yesterday’s directive also limits public transport vehicles to half capacity, shorter operational hours and sets out guidelines for motorbike taxis in regions covered by Indonesia’s large-scale social restrictions.
The ministry also ordered public transport operators to check passengers’ temperatures, while bus terminals, train stations, airports and seaports must provide soap and hand sanitizer, as well as standby medical staff.
Jakarta and surrounding cities, such as Bogor, Depok and Bekasi, are under the large-scale curbs.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them