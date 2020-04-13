Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases.
In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public.
Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media.
In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned the Chinese ambassador to express her disappointment and demand action to address the “inhumane treatment.”
“I regret and highly condemn this ... ill-treament and racial discrimination,” the minister said.
She said she had summoned Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Wang Shiting (王世廷) to “register my disappointment and call for his government to immediately address the situation and bring their officials to order.”
There was no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Ghana to a request for comment.
In a tweeted statement on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe dismissed the accusation of Chinese deliberately targeting Africans and suggested reports of racial discrimination and harassment were being sensationalized.
“It is harmful to sensationalize isolated incidents,” the statement said. “China treats all individuals in the country, Chinese and foreign alike, as equals.”
China has ended its more than two-month lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus infections began, after containing the outbreak there, but authorities are now worried about a potential second wave of infection from imported cases.
At the peak of the outbreak in Wuhan, some African nations refused to evacuate their students from China, expressing confidence in Beijing’s ability to handle the outbreak.
In a statement on Friday, the Kenyan government said that the “stringent testing of foreigners” that China had undertaken had “precipitated unfair responses against foreigners particularly of African origin.”
Nairobi said that it “officially expressed concern,” adding that government was working with Chinese authorities to address the matter.
On Friday, Nigerian Legislator Akinola Alabi tweeted a video of a meeting between Nigerian Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian (周平劍).
In it, Gbajabiamila demanded an explanation from the diplomat after showing Zhou a video of Nigerians complaining about mistreatment in China.
The ambassador said in response to the questions from the house speaker that he took the complaints “very seriously” and promised to convey them to the authorities back home.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them