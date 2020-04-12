INDONESIA
Volcano spews ash
The Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500m into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said yesterday. Closed-circuit TV from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares on Friday night. The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until yesterday morning. A level 2 alert remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four. No casualties were reported. Anak Krakatau, which means “Child of Kratakoa,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatoa volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
UNITED STATES
Inmates start fires
Inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by COVID-19 rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, prison officials said on Friday. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3pm on Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility, Kansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Rebecca Witte said. The fires were set in a different living unit at the prison and did not involve the same inmates as the larger disturbance in cell house C, she said.
URUGUAY
Cruise passengers leave
More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders left the country on a chartered flight after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship, Carrasco International Airport said yesterday. Of 217 people aboard the Greg Mortimer liner, 128 had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been blocked from docking. An agreement between the Uruguayan and Australian governments was made to create a “sanitary corridor” to take the mostly elderly tourists from Montevideo’s port to its international airport, where they boarded a flight for Melbourne, bringing to an end weeks of a virus nightmare.
UNITED STATES
Bird flu outbreak confirmed
An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the country since 2017 and a worrisome development for an industry that was devastated by previous outbreaks. The highly pathogenic case was found at an operation in Chesterfield County, marking the first case of the more dangerous strain since one found in a Tennessee chicken flock in 2017. In 2015, an estimated 50 million poultry had to be killed at operations mainly in the upper midwest after infections spread throughout the region.
UNITED KINGDOM
Johnson walks in hospital
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday about 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19 as the country recorded 980 daily deaths from the virus. “The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said. Johnson left intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted. The total number of fatalities from coronavirus in the country’s hospitals have reached nearly 9,000, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 74,600.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them