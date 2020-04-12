World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Volcano spews ash

The Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500m into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said yesterday. Closed-circuit TV from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares on Friday night. The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until yesterday morning. A level 2 alert remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four. No casualties were reported. Anak Krakatau, which means “Child of Kratakoa,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatoa volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

UNITED STATES

Inmates start fires

Inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by COVID-19 rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, prison officials said on Friday. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3pm on Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility, Kansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Rebecca Witte said. The fires were set in a different living unit at the prison and did not involve the same inmates as the larger disturbance in cell house C, she said.

URUGUAY

Cruise passengers leave

More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders left the country on a chartered flight after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship, Carrasco International Airport said yesterday. Of 217 people aboard the Greg Mortimer liner, 128 had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been blocked from docking. An agreement between the Uruguayan and Australian governments was made to create a “sanitary corridor” to take the mostly elderly tourists from Montevideo’s port to its international airport, where they boarded a flight for Melbourne, bringing to an end weeks of a virus nightmare.

UNITED STATES

Bird flu outbreak confirmed

An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the country since 2017 and a worrisome development for an industry that was devastated by previous outbreaks. The highly pathogenic case was found at an operation in Chesterfield County, marking the first case of the more dangerous strain since one found in a Tennessee chicken flock in 2017. In 2015, an estimated 50 million poultry had to be killed at operations mainly in the upper midwest after infections spread throughout the region.

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson walks in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday about 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19 as the country recorded 980 daily deaths from the virus. “The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said. Johnson left intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted. The total number of fatalities from coronavirus in the country’s hospitals have reached nearly 9,000, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 74,600.