Virus Outbreak: Testing times: pregnancy in the time of pandemic

AFP, MADRID





Pregnant with twins, Ainhoa Martinez knew she probably should be home being careful rather than putting herself at risk by serving the public every day at her boutique tea shop near Madrid.

With all but food shops shuttered for the past three weeks as Spain seeks to curb the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 16,000 lives in the country, the 36-year-old said she has no choice or they would have no money.

However, what really scars her is the thought of going for her 20-week scan at a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

“They said the 20-week scan is very, very important and it’s my first pregnancy, but I don’t want to put myself at risk,” she told reporters.

For pregnant women across the world, the pandemic has caused a spike in stress and anxiety, compounded by a multinational lockdown that has played havoc with birth plans and raised countless questions few can answer.

“It shouldn’t be scary to go and have a scan done, it should be exciting,” said Sophie Hales, a first-time mother who just had her 20-week scan at a hospital in Luton, near London.

Even though British hospitals are not yet under the same pressure as those in Spain, the atmosphere at the ultrasound clinic was tense, the experience “daunting.”

“Going on your own, especially to a place where you don’t know if you’re in a room with people that could be carriers of this virus and knowing full well you’ve got a little baby growing inside you — it’s very, very unnerving,” said Hales, 25.

For Vanesa Muro, it was a nightmare that came true just days before she was to give birth at a hospital in Madrid, Spain’s worst-hit region, where hospitals are on the brink of collapse.

“It was really frightening thinking about whether I could have it passed on to my baby,” she said, describing how her husband rushed her to the emergency room, but was not allowed to stay. “They wanted the baby out as quickly as possible to see if he’d been infected so they decided to do it then and there,” she said.

Operated on by medics cocooned in protective suits, she gave birth alone to a healthy boy, with tests showing he was virus-free.

The WHO has said there is no scientific evidence showing pregnant women face a higher risk of infection than others.

However, is has also said that it is unknown whether a mother can pass COVID-19 to her baby, although so far they have found no trace of the virus in amniotic fluid or breast milk.

For these women, fear is a big factor, said midwife Maria Jesus Garcia Diaz, who works at a clinic in the Spanish capital.

“What worries them is how the virus will affect them, but most of all whether it will affect their baby,” she said. “One of the most stressful things is uncertainty ... and uncertainty is difficult to alleviate.”