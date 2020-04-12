Virus Outbreak: Italy extends lockdown until May 3

‘BEARING FRUIT’: The Italian prime minister held out the prospect of a gradual restart of normal life after May 3, saying the country cannot wait for the virus to disappear

Bloomberg





Italy on Friday extended a national lockdown until May 3, rejecting calls by business leaders to allow a gradual restart of the economy.

The decision reflects a pattern playing out in many parts of Europe as health officials and politicians warn against letting up too early on restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 and avoid a second wave of infections.

As deaths surpassed 100,000 worldwide on Friday, Italy, Spain, France and the UK reported more than 3,000 new virus-linked deaths over the past 24 hours.

A medical worker is pictured in an intensive care unit at Policlinico di Tor Vergata in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“There are clear indications that the restrictive measures are bearing fruit,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a news conference. “If we yield now we would risk, as our experts tell us, losing all the positive results we have achieved so far.”

With a ban on non-essential business crippling Europe’s weakest major economy, Conte said he was giving a limited range of business and shops a waiver to resume activity.

He held out the prospect of a gradual restart of normal life after May 3, though strict health protocols would remain in force.

Conte named Vittorio Colao, former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group, to head a task force that would help map Italy’s exit from the lockdown.

The country “can’t wait for the virus to disappear completely,” Conte said.

Meanwhile, people in Spain were settling in for at least another two weeks of a lockdown that only allows people out to supermarkets and pharmacies.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the state of emergency, prolonged on Thursday, is likely to be extended again beyond April 25.

France reported the most new coronavirus deaths among Europe’s four worst-hit countries. After more than three weeks of lockdown, French President Emmanuel Macron would address the nation tomorrow about extending confinement measures.

While the number of patients in intensive care in France fell for the second consecutive day, a senior health official cautioned against reading too much into the data.

“It’s a very slight decrease,” French Director-General for Health Jerome Salomon said at a briefing. “It’s a pale ray of sunlight.”

Italy’s restrictions ban movement within the country and confine people to their homes except for work, health or emergency reasons.

The eurozone’s third-biggest economy is poised to shrink by 15 percent this year, according to UniCredit.

Conte made limited concessions on Friday, saying bookshops, stationery stores, sellers of baby clothes and companies linked to forestry could reopen.

He said he would continue pressing for common European debt — so-called eurobonds — as the best instrument for the EU response to the devastating economic impact.

Eurozone finance ministers on Thursday agreed on a 540 billion euro (US$590 billion) package of measures, including a temporary fund to spark the recovery.