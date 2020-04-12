Indonesian security forces shot and killed three separatist rebels who were suspected in an attack that killed a New Zealander near the world’s largest gold mine in the easternmost province of Papua, police said yesterday.
Clashes near the Grasberg copper and gold mine began on Feb. 29, and had left two security personnel and four rebels dead. On Monday last week, eight gunmen shot and killed New Zealand miner Graeme Thomas Wall when he and six employees of PT Freeport Indonesia were in a parking lot at the company’s office in the restive province.
Two Indonesian miners were in critical condition while four others suffered minor injuries.
The West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Spokesman Sebby Sambom warned mine employees to leave the area that the group declared a battle zone.
Rebels in Papua have been fighting a low-level insurgency since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the region that was a former Dutch colony. Papua was formally incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was seen as a sham.
The mine, which is nearly half owned by US-based Freeport-McMoRan and is run by PT Freeport Indonesia, is seen by separatists as a symbol of Indonesian rule and has been a frequent target.
The current violence caused about 2,000 villagers to flee to neighboring Timika.
Local police chief Era Adhinata said that security forces on Thursday raided a house owned by a security guard of PT Freeport Indonesia, who also was a rebel supporter.
They shot and killed two suspected rebels in a gunfight, arrested the owner, and seized weapons and a “morning star” flag of the separatist movement.
Adhinata said that the two slain rebels had been identified as gunmen in the shooting of the New Zealander and the others.
He said that security forces on Friday killed another rebel during a shootout in the Mount Botak of Tembagapura mining district, and seized an assault rifle and ammunition.
A National Liberation Army of West Papua commander, Lekagak Telenggen, confirmed the police claim in a statement released yesterday. He called on the US and Indonesia to stop the gold mine operations in Papua.
“We have sacrificed a lot ... but we will keep fighting for the freedom of Papua,’’ he said.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them