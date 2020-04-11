World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Health staff ordered to stay

The government has barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for overseas work as the nation seeks to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Immigration said. The temporary halt follows an order on Thursday last week by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, bureau spokeswoman Dana Sandoval said in text message. It would last for the duration of the nation’s state of emergency, the employment agency’s order said. The nation, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, must now reinforce a healthcare system overwhelmed by the pandemic and weakened by deaths and infection of more than 200 health workers. The nation only has six doctors for every 10,000 people, according to the WHO, among the lowest in the region. Singapore’s ratio is almost 23 and Malaysia at 15.36. The ban covers 12 other jobs, including medical equipment operation and repair. More than 30,000 doctors, nurses, medical technicians, caregivers left the nation in 2010, the latest available data showed. The country had 4,076 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with deaths reaching 203, including at least a dozen health workers.

POLAND

Infections might peak soon

The country might see the peak of coronavirus infections in the coming days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said yesterday. “It seems that if we will maintain our discipline, there is a chance that this infection rise may reach its maximum in coming days, to gradually slow down later,” Muller told public broadcaster TVP Info. Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country might see a peak of infections next month or in June. The government reported 5,575 confirmed coronavirus cases and 174 deaths as of Thursday.

YEMEN

First virus case confirmed

The internationally recognized government yesterday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled healthcare system. The national emergency committee for COVID-19 in southeastern Hadramout Governorate said on Twitter that the patient was being treated and was in a stable condition, without providing further details. Repeated bombings over five years of war have destroyed or closed more than half of the nation’s health facilities. Deep poverty, dire water shortages and a lack of adequate sanitation have also made it a breeding ground for disease. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week declared a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to prevent the spread of the pandemic.