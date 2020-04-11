PHILIPPINES
Health staff ordered to stay
The government has barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for overseas work as the nation seeks to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Immigration said. The temporary halt follows an order on Thursday last week by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, bureau spokeswoman Dana Sandoval said in text message. It would last for the duration of the nation’s state of emergency, the employment agency’s order said. The nation, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, must now reinforce a healthcare system overwhelmed by the pandemic and weakened by deaths and infection of more than 200 health workers. The nation only has six doctors for every 10,000 people, according to the WHO, among the lowest in the region. Singapore’s ratio is almost 23 and Malaysia at 15.36. The ban covers 12 other jobs, including medical equipment operation and repair. More than 30,000 doctors, nurses, medical technicians, caregivers left the nation in 2010, the latest available data showed. The country had 4,076 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with deaths reaching 203, including at least a dozen health workers.
POLAND
Infections might peak soon
The country might see the peak of coronavirus infections in the coming days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said yesterday. “It seems that if we will maintain our discipline, there is a chance that this infection rise may reach its maximum in coming days, to gradually slow down later,” Muller told public broadcaster TVP Info. Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country might see a peak of infections next month or in June. The government reported 5,575 confirmed coronavirus cases and 174 deaths as of Thursday.
YEMEN
First virus case confirmed
The internationally recognized government yesterday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled healthcare system. The national emergency committee for COVID-19 in southeastern Hadramout Governorate said on Twitter that the patient was being treated and was in a stable condition, without providing further details. Repeated bombings over five years of war have destroyed or closed more than half of the nation’s health facilities. Deep poverty, dire water shortages and a lack of adequate sanitation have also made it a breeding ground for disease. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week declared a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow