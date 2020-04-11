The Russia investigation of US President Donald Trump was started without any basis and amounted to an effort to “sabotage the presidency,” US Attorney-General William Barr told Fox News Channel in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Barr, who has appointed attorney John Durham to scrutinize the origins of the Russia probe, said that the US Department of Justice has evidence that there was “something far more troubling” than just mistakes during the investigation that was eventually taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller.
“I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history,” Barr said in the interview with Laura Ingraham.
Photo: Reuters
The FBI launched its counterintelligence investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia “without any basis,” Barr said.
“Even more concerning, actually, is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage the presidency,” he said.
Mueller concluded that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election, but his investigation did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
The inspector general’s report identified significant problems with applications for warrants to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016 and 2017.
Department of Justice Inspector-General Michael Horowitz has said that the FBI failed to follow its own standards for accuracy and completeness in wiretap applications provided to the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
The report detailed 17 errors and omissions in the application process, including failing to tell the court when questions were raised about the reliability of some of the information it had presented to receive the warrants.
Those mistakes prompted internal changes within the FBI and spurred a congressional debate over whether the bureau’s surveillance tools should be reined in.
Barr said he believes that they were more than just mistakes.
“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness,” he said. “There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow