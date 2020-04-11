Former US vice president Joe Biden on Thursday proposed expanding access to Medicare and forgiving some student debt in new overtures to supporters of Bernie Sanders, a former rival for nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate.
Biden, who became Democrats’ presumptive nominee when Sanders ended his campaign on Wednesday, is working to close ranks as his party prepares a campaign to unseat US President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Biden’s new proposals include expanding Medicare, government insurance for Americans over 65, to those 60 or older. He also promised to forgive student debt for lower-income Americans who attended public colleges and some other educational institutions.
Photo: AP
“Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas, and I’m proud to adopt them as part of my campaign at this critical moment in responding to the coronavirus crisis,” Biden said in a statement.
Democratic presidential candidates battled for nearly a year about the practicality of Sanders’ plans to forgive all federal student debt and his “Medicare for all” proposal providing health insurance to all Americans.
Biden opposed both, offering his own slate of education and healthcare policies.
Now, Democrats are trying to tailor a message that can attract the left flank of their own party and more conservative voters who backed Trump.
As his lead in the Democratic primaries grew, Biden pivoted to a message of unity and started to adopt some policies his rivals endorsed.
Sanders on Wednesday called Biden “a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”
Maurice Mitchell, national director at the Working Families Party, a political group that endorsed Sanders, said Biden was taking “steps in the right direction.”
Still, Mitchell said that the COVID-19 pandemic was making clear a need for broader debt relief and healthcare for all.
“He’s going to have to go some steps further especially in this particular moment when there’s a crisis at a scale many of us have not experienced,” he said.
Biden said his new policies would help Americans hurt by the outbreak to “find more secure footing in the long term once we have emerged from this crisis.”
