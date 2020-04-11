Democrats renew push for mail-in voting

US ELECTIONS: Republicans said that Nancy Pelosi was using unemployment and illness amid the virus shutdown to leverage her party’s agenda to change election law

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Democratic party want to bolster mail-in voting and take other steps to make balloting easier in the next round of congressional efforts to revive the economy and battle the COVID-19 pandemic, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

Pelosi’s proposals drew condemnation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, echoing US President Donald Trump’s opposition to federal attempts to prod states to relax restrictions the presidential and congressional elections in November.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing for ballots to be mailed to every registered voter for the elections.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Feb. 6. Photo: AP

The virus’ threat has prompted worries that in-person balloting could be hazardous, even as large parts of the country are being told to stay home and avoid crowds to slow the spread of the disease.

“Why should we be saying to people: ‘Stand in line for hours,’ when we don’t even want you leaving the house?” Pelosi told reporters.

Democrats also want extended registration periods and additional money to help states expand voting systems.

Pelosi did not specify an amount to reporters on Thursday, but suggested US$2 billion in a conference call this week with House Democrats, said a Democratic aide who described the conversation on condition of anonymity.

In a separate call, McCarthy told reporters that he saw no reason to change election law now.

Citing the widespread illness, death and unemployment stemming from the virus, he accused Pelosi of trying to leverage the pandemic to advance her party’s agenda.

“You want to hold a bill up because you want to change election law in November, that somehow you think that gives you benefit? That’s disgusting,” he said.

Trump and McCarthy said that voting by mail would increase the risk of voter fraud.

Republicans should “not be afraid of the voice of the people, but they are,” Pelosi said. “And that’s one of the reasons they want to stand in the way of a more open democratic system at a time of a pandemic.”

Republicans have also said that the federal government should not interfere with state election laws.

The battle is expected to be waged mostly on a sweeping bill that would build on the US$2.2 trillion package enacted last month. It is funneling money to large and small businesses, most individuals, state and local governments, and the healthcare system.

Separately, state officials from both parties told reporters that the US Congress should provide more money and remove a required 20 percent match for states to receive shares of the US$400 million Washington has already provided in election assistance. Some states have indicated that they will have difficulty providing matching funds, as their revenues have declined amid the pandemic.