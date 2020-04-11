The US Democratic party want to bolster mail-in voting and take other steps to make balloting easier in the next round of congressional efforts to revive the economy and battle the COVID-19 pandemic, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
Pelosi’s proposals drew condemnation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, echoing US President Donald Trump’s opposition to federal attempts to prod states to relax restrictions the presidential and congressional elections in November.
Democrats in Congress have been pushing for ballots to be mailed to every registered voter for the elections.
Photo: AP
The virus’ threat has prompted worries that in-person balloting could be hazardous, even as large parts of the country are being told to stay home and avoid crowds to slow the spread of the disease.
“Why should we be saying to people: ‘Stand in line for hours,’ when we don’t even want you leaving the house?” Pelosi told reporters.
Democrats also want extended registration periods and additional money to help states expand voting systems.
Pelosi did not specify an amount to reporters on Thursday, but suggested US$2 billion in a conference call this week with House Democrats, said a Democratic aide who described the conversation on condition of anonymity.
In a separate call, McCarthy told reporters that he saw no reason to change election law now.
Citing the widespread illness, death and unemployment stemming from the virus, he accused Pelosi of trying to leverage the pandemic to advance her party’s agenda.
“You want to hold a bill up because you want to change election law in November, that somehow you think that gives you benefit? That’s disgusting,” he said.
Trump and McCarthy said that voting by mail would increase the risk of voter fraud.
Republicans should “not be afraid of the voice of the people, but they are,” Pelosi said. “And that’s one of the reasons they want to stand in the way of a more open democratic system at a time of a pandemic.”
Republicans have also said that the federal government should not interfere with state election laws.
The battle is expected to be waged mostly on a sweeping bill that would build on the US$2.2 trillion package enacted last month. It is funneling money to large and small businesses, most individuals, state and local governments, and the healthcare system.
Separately, state officials from both parties told reporters that the US Congress should provide more money and remove a required 20 percent match for states to receive shares of the US$400 million Washington has already provided in election assistance. Some states have indicated that they will have difficulty providing matching funds, as their revenues have declined amid the pandemic.
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow