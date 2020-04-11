Virus Outbreak: UN head calls for unity over pandemic

‘DEAFENING SILENCE’: The German envoy said that international cooperation was moving too slowly, with the five permanent members struggling to cooperate

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the UN Security Council to display unity as it met to discuss what he called the “fight of a generation” — the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A signal of unity and resolve from the council would count for a lot at this anxious time,” Guterres told the body as it held its first meeting about the crisis.

The meeting of the 15-member council is being held behind closed doors by videoconference, but the UN released a copy of the secretary general’s remarks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York City on Feb. 4. Photo: AFP

“The engagement of the security council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Guterres said. “To prevail against the pandemic today, we will need to work together. That means heightened solidarity.”

“This is the fight of a generation — and the raison d’etre of the United Nations itself,” he said, while acknowledging that “the threat of terrorism remains alive.”

Council members gathered after weeks of disagreement — especially between the United States and China, where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year.

Led by Germany, the meeting was requested last week by nine of the council’s 10 non-permanent members who were fed up with the body’s inaction over the unprecedented global crisis.

Although the council meeting was closed-door, several ambassadors taking part released extracts of their remarks on Twitter or to reporters.

German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen, whose remarks were published by his country, lamented the slow pace of international cooperation.

“From the security council up until now, there was deafening silence,” he said, acknowledging efforts by the five permanent members “to come to a conclusion or resolution between them or to have a summit.”

“But we have to admit, it was not possible so far,” he said.

While Germany described the pandemic as an “international peace and security issue,” several other countries, including Russia, China and South Africa, said that health matters were not part of the security council’s brief.

France said that it would provide 1.2 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) to fight the virus in Africa.

Non-permanent member Estonia said that holding the meeting was “better late than never,” a jab at those seen as delaying the talks.

Ahead of the meeting, the US and China had been arguing over the origins of the virus, which US President Donald Trump has referred to as the “Chinese virus.”

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft seemed to hint at that tension.

“The most effective way to contain this pandemic is through accurate, science-based data collection and analysis of the origins, characteristics and spread of the virus,” Craft said.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) said that “any acts of stigmatization and politicization must be rejected.”

There were two competing draft resolutions debated.

One, spearheaded by Tunisia on behalf of the 10 non-permanent members, calls for “an urgent, coordinated and united international action to curb the impact of COVID-19.”

It calls for the council to “monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international peace and security, and asks the secretary-general to brief the council on such developments when appropriate.”

It also seeks an “immediate global ceasefire to allow for adequate humanitarian response” to the pandemic.

That draft resolution has been in development since March 30 and has only been discussed by the 10 non-permanent members.

The second text, proposed by France, focuses on Guterres’ call last month to cease all hostilities around the world as part of a “humanitarian pause” to fight the pandemic.

That one has only had input from the five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the US — which diplomats from non-permanent countries told reporters has been “very frustrating.”

France has argued that the permanent members need to smooth out their differences before any wider negotiations with the council.