Virus Outbreak: Cambodia gives leader emergency powers to fight virus

‘WORRYING TO THE EXTREME’: Rights groups said that the government was using the pandemic as a pretext to assert ‘absolute power over all aspects’ of life in the nation

Reuters, PHNOM PENH





Cambodia’s parliament yesterday passed a law to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human rights groups have said that an emergency would give sweeping powers to Hun Sen, who Western countries have long condemned for crackdowns on opponents, civil rights groups and the media.

The law allows the government under an emergency to monitor communications; control media and social media; and prohibit or restrict distribution of information that could generate public fear or unrest, or that could damage national security.

A tuk-tuk drives past the Cambodian National Assembly building in Phnom Penh yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The purpose of making this law for Cambodia is not unique, as there is this law already in many other democratic countries,” Cambodian Ministry of Justice spokesman Chin Malin said.

“The law is intended to protect public order, security, people’s interests, lives, health, property and the environment,” he said.

Cambodia yesterday reported one new coronavirus case, taking its confirmed tally to 119, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said.

Hun Sen was initially skeptical about the threat posed by the coronavirus, but cases have been increasing and in the past few weeks the government has ordered restaurants, bars and casinos to close, and limited entry visas for foreigners.

Hun Sen has said that he might need emergency powers to help stem the outbreak.

His party holds every seat in the 125-seat Cambodian National Assembly and all members present voted to adopt the Law on Governing the Country in a State of Emergency.

Rights groups have said that the law contains broad and vague provisions that would infringe on fundamental rights and could be misused against critics.

It provides for prison terms of up to 10 years for anyone convicted of obstructing the authorities or not respecting government measures that leads to unrest or affects national security.

Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said that Cambodia should be passing laws to protect public health, not using the coronavirus as an excuse to extend government powers.

“The Cambodian government is using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to assert absolute power over all aspects of civil, political, social and economic life — all without any time limits or checks on abuses of power,” Adams said in a statement.

Rights group Amnesty International said that the law had been rammed through the legislative process with no transparency, no consultation and no due process.

“The idea of concentrating even more unchecked power into the hands of this government is worrying in the extreme,” Amnesty International official David Griffiths said.