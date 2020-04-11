Cambodia’s parliament yesterday passed a law to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Human rights groups have said that an emergency would give sweeping powers to Hun Sen, who Western countries have long condemned for crackdowns on opponents, civil rights groups and the media.
The law allows the government under an emergency to monitor communications; control media and social media; and prohibit or restrict distribution of information that could generate public fear or unrest, or that could damage national security.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The purpose of making this law for Cambodia is not unique, as there is this law already in many other democratic countries,” Cambodian Ministry of Justice spokesman Chin Malin said.
“The law is intended to protect public order, security, people’s interests, lives, health, property and the environment,” he said.
Cambodia yesterday reported one new coronavirus case, taking its confirmed tally to 119, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said.
Hun Sen was initially skeptical about the threat posed by the coronavirus, but cases have been increasing and in the past few weeks the government has ordered restaurants, bars and casinos to close, and limited entry visas for foreigners.
Hun Sen has said that he might need emergency powers to help stem the outbreak.
His party holds every seat in the 125-seat Cambodian National Assembly and all members present voted to adopt the Law on Governing the Country in a State of Emergency.
Rights groups have said that the law contains broad and vague provisions that would infringe on fundamental rights and could be misused against critics.
It provides for prison terms of up to 10 years for anyone convicted of obstructing the authorities or not respecting government measures that leads to unrest or affects national security.
Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said that Cambodia should be passing laws to protect public health, not using the coronavirus as an excuse to extend government powers.
“The Cambodian government is using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to assert absolute power over all aspects of civil, political, social and economic life — all without any time limits or checks on abuses of power,” Adams said in a statement.
Rights group Amnesty International said that the law had been rammed through the legislative process with no transparency, no consultation and no due process.
“The idea of concentrating even more unchecked power into the hands of this government is worrying in the extreme,” Amnesty International official David Griffiths said.
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow