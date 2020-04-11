Wuhan, where the global COVID-19 pandemic began, is still testing residents regularly, despite relaxing a tough two-month lockdown, with China wary of a rebound in cases even as it sets its sights on normalizing the economy.
Concerns remain over an influx of infected patients from overseas, as well as China’s ability to detect asymptomatic patients, and Wuhan has tried to reassure the public that it remains vigilant.
Feng Jing, who runs a group of community workers looking after the Tanhualin neighborhood in Wuhan, yesterday said that during a government-run tour for journalists that they would continue to carry out extensive checks on residents.
Photo: Reuters
“We carry out comprehensive heath checks every day and keep detailed records of their health condition,” she said, adding that there is no likelihood of asymptomatic cases in her community.
“Currently our neighborhood is an epidemic-free community — it’s been 45 days so far, so we don’t have this situation,” she said.
China yesterday reported a fall in new cases after leaders promised to accelerate the country’s economic recovery, boost domestic demand and put more people back to work.
China’s central government coronavirus task force, chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), on Thursday said that it would speed up efforts to revive the economy, while simultaneously introducing targeted measures aimed at preventing infected people from entering the country.
China now needs to “actively create favorable conditions” to restore normality in the economy, it said, but added that there was still a risk of a rebound in cases.
In Shanghai, state media have also been deployed to dispel online rumors that the city has now become “the most dangerous place in the country” as thousands of people flood in from Wuhan, including many who are asymptomatic.
With the government now promising to deploy resources to tackle high-risk areas, much of the focus has shifted to Heilongjiang Province, which on Thursday reported 28 new imported cases crossing the border from Russia.
The province has so far found 154 cases of imported infections.
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow