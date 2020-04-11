Church doors are to be shut and the Vatican sealed off when Pope Francis leads 1.3 billion Catholics in Easter Sunday celebrations held under a worldwide coronavirus lockdown.
Fear and confusion in the face of a disease whose toll has unrelentingly climbed toward 100,000 are reshaping society and transforming the way religion is observed.
Even such hallowed traditions as the pope’s messages to the faithful on Saint Peter’s Square are being replaced by livestreamed prayers that Francis reluctantly records from the seclusion of his private library.
The Vatican has been closed to visitors for a month and the 83-year-old pontiff — beloved for breaking stuffy customs and mingling with the people — has complained of feeling “caged.”
“We have to respond to our confinement with all our creativity,” Francis said in an interview published by several Catholic newspapers this week.
“We can either get depressed and alienated ... or we can get creative,” he said.
The pope’s virtual prayers are just the starkest example of religious improvisation in the age of social distancing and confinement.
Others abound worldwide — from the archbishop of Panama blessing his nation from the air in a helicopter to the faithful in Spain blasting religious music from their balconies during Holy Week.
The scale of the unfolding tragedy has seen a New York City cathedral replace rows of wooden seats with hospital beds in case of overcrowding in surrounding emergency wards.
The powerful Catholic Church in the Philippines is urging the faithful not to kiss the cross and its Orthodox counterpart in Greece is planning to hold mass behind closed doors for its Easter on Sunday next week.
“Seven out of 10 Greeks enjoy roasting lamb for Easter,” Greek meat trader Angelos Asteriou said in Paris.
“That’s not happening this year,” Asteriou added.
Jews across the world did their best by using Zoom or other videoconferencing apps to “seder-in-place” when the eight-day Passover holiday began on Wednesday evening.
Westminster Abbey in London is following the technological trend by releasing Easter podcasts for the faithful of the Anglican Church.
Prince Charles — the heir to the British throne who was briefly quarantined last month after testing positive for COVID-19 — recorded a reading of the Gospel for Easter Sunday.
Priests at France’s Roman Catholic shrine in the southwestern town of Lourdes began relaying nine consecutive days of prayers on Sunday by Facebook Live and YouTube.
“Since the pilgrims can no longer come to us, we invite ourselves into their homes,” Sanctuary of Lourdes rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas said.
The pope previously observed Holy Thursday service marking Christ’s last supper — most famously depicted by Leonardo da Vinci in a mural housed in Milan — by washing the feet of 12 inmates on the outskirts of Rome.
The virus has now made this impossible.
Francis instead said a prayer for the dozens of priests and health workers who have died across Italy while attending to the sick since the outbreak began in the Mediterranean country’s north in February.
“They are the saints next door, the priests who gave their lives by serving,” Francis said.
The Argentine-born pontiff has reportedly been tested twice for COVID-19 since coming down with a cold at the end of February.
He has enjoyed a life of good health despite losing part of a lung as a young man and suffering from sciatica — a nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.
Francis told Catholic newspapers that people across the world can try to spiritually escape their confinement through introspection.
“So: to be in lockdown, but yearning, with that memory that yearns and begets hope,” the pope said. “This is what will help us escape our confinement.”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow