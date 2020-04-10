World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Dog-eating ban planned

Beijing signaled that it is planning to officially ban the eating of dogs after the species was omitted from a list of animals approved for human consumption. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Wednesday published a draft version of the list, which lays out what animals will be allowed to be bred for meat, fur and medical use, and includes species such as deer, ostriches and foxes. The ministry is seeking public feedback on the draft list until May 8, it said. In its statement, the ministry noted the omission of dogs, saying that public concern about the issue and a growing awareness of animal protection had contributed to the species being left off. Cats were also omitted, although that was not specifically addressed by the ministry. The issue of eating of dogs has been brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first identified in patients linked to a market in the city of Wuhan where non-traditional animals were sold for food. Authorities in February banned the sale of wild animals in response to suspicions that the virus had jumped to humans through a species at the market.

PAKISTAN

Military downs drone

The military yesterday said that its troops shot down a small Indian spy drone after it violated the country’s airspace in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, the military said that troops downed the drone when it “intruded 600m inside Pakistan’s territory” for surveillance along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir. The military released a photograph of what it said was the downed drone. There was no immediate comment from India.