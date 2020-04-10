British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in intensive care with COVID-19 complications, but is improving and able to sit up as his government prepares to discuss how to review its most stringent shut down in the peacetime history.
Johnson, 55, was on Sunday evening admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday. He has received oxygen support, but has not been put on a ventilator.
“He has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. “His condition is improving.”
US President Donald Trump said that Johnson appeared to be improving after what he described as a “tough bout.”
“I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better,” Trump told reporters.
While Johnson is out of action, the country is entering what scientists have said is the deadliest phase of the outbreak and that the government is pondering the question of if and when to lift lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy.
The government’s emergency response meeting was yesterday to discuss how it should deal with a review on lockdown measures. Johnson’s designated deputy, British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab, was to chair the meeting.
Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 as of 4pm on Tuesday, health officials said on Wednesday.
As the world’s fifth-largest economy faces the worst economic hit since World War II and the state has had to rapidly ramp up spending, the government said that it had expanded its overdraft with the Bank of England.
“Any drawings will be repaid as soon as possible before the end of the year,” the British Treasury and the Bank of England said.
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,
‘SHOW RESTRAINT’: Kismayo elder Adan Jama said that dead bodies were strewn in the battle zone and civilians were fleeing as the fighting had affected several villages At least 20 people have been killed in southern Somalia in clashes between militia from rival clans fighting over land, officials and witnesses said on Thursday. Tensions between fighters from the Owrmale and Majerten clans, which live about 30km outside the southern city of Kismayo, have been rising in recent weeks. “The fighting intensified today, and 20 people from the two sides were killed and dozen others including civilians wounded. This is a horrible situation that needs to be stopped,” local government official Abdikarin Mohamed said. “The dead bodies are strewn in the battle zone and civilians are fleeing as the fighting has