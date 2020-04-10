Virus Outbreak: Pandemic threatens condom shortage

‘DEVASTATING’ EFFECT: The UN said a shortage of contraceptives may lead to an increase in pregnancies even as Chinese firms said they were ramping up production

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR





A global condom shortage is looming as the COVID-19 pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the world’s top maker of the contraceptives said, with the UN warning of “devastating” consequences.

More than half of the world’s population has been confined to their homes as the virus marches around the planet, while governments worldwide have ordered the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.

Malaysia — one of the world’s top rubber producers and a major source of condoms — imposed a nationwide lockdown last month as infections surged to the highest level in Southeast Asia.

However, restrictions on the operations of Malaysian contraceptive giant Karex, which makes one in every five condoms globally, mean the firm expects to produce 200 million fewer condoms than usual from the middle of last month to the middle of this month.

With other producers around the world likely facing disruption and difficulties in getting condoms to market due to transport problems, supplies of contraceptives would be hit hard, Karex chief executive officer Goh Miah Kiat said.

“The world will definitely see a condom shortage,” Goh told reporters. “It’s challenging, but we are trying our best right now to do whatever we can. It is definitely a major concern — condom is an essential medical device.”

“While we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also other serious issues that we need to look at,” he said, adding that he was particularly worried about supplies of condoms to developing countries.

Karex, which supplies condoms to many companies, as well as governments and for distribution by aid programs, had to close its three Malaysian factories at the start of the country’s lockdown, which is due to last until Tuesday next week.

The company has since been allowed to resume operations, but with only 50 percent of its usual workforce, and Goh wants permission to ramp up production.

The UN is also sounding the alarm, with its sexual and reproductive health agency saying that it can only get about 50 to 60 percent of its usual condom supplies due to virus-related disruptions.

“Border closings and other restrictive measures are affecting transportation and production in a number of countries and regions,” a UN Population Fund spokesperson said, adding that it was taking steps such as adding extra suppliers to support urgent needs.

The agency, which works with governments worldwide to support family planning, said that a key concern was being able to ship condoms to where they were needed quickly enough — and warned that the poorest and most vulnerable people would be hit hardest if stocks run low.

“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women, and their partners and families,” the spokesperson said.

There could also be an rise in unsafe abortions and an increased risk of sexually transmitted infections and HIV, the agency said.

Even as factory shutdowns and border closures throw the condom industry into chaos, demand appears to be increasing.

Goh said that Karex had seen growing demand as people worldwide are confined to their homes, while Indian media reported that condom sales had jumped 25 to 35 percent in the week after the country of 1.3 billion people announced a lockdown.

Despite the warnings about a potential shortage, major producers in China have resumed operations as authorities eased tough restrictions in a bid to halt the virus, which emerged in Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province late last year.

HBM Protections, which makes more than 1 billion condoms per year, said production is back to normal levels and it is pushing ahead with earlier plans to triple its number of manufacturing lines by the end of the year.

Shanghai Mingbang Rubber Products said that it was ready to ramp up condom exports, which make up only about 10 percent of its output, if there is a global shortfall.