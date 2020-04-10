A global condom shortage is looming as the COVID-19 pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the world’s top maker of the contraceptives said, with the UN warning of “devastating” consequences.
More than half of the world’s population has been confined to their homes as the virus marches around the planet, while governments worldwide have ordered the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.
Malaysia — one of the world’s top rubber producers and a major source of condoms — imposed a nationwide lockdown last month as infections surged to the highest level in Southeast Asia.
However, restrictions on the operations of Malaysian contraceptive giant Karex, which makes one in every five condoms globally, mean the firm expects to produce 200 million fewer condoms than usual from the middle of last month to the middle of this month.
With other producers around the world likely facing disruption and difficulties in getting condoms to market due to transport problems, supplies of contraceptives would be hit hard, Karex chief executive officer Goh Miah Kiat said.
“The world will definitely see a condom shortage,” Goh told reporters. “It’s challenging, but we are trying our best right now to do whatever we can. It is definitely a major concern — condom is an essential medical device.”
“While we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also other serious issues that we need to look at,” he said, adding that he was particularly worried about supplies of condoms to developing countries.
Karex, which supplies condoms to many companies, as well as governments and for distribution by aid programs, had to close its three Malaysian factories at the start of the country’s lockdown, which is due to last until Tuesday next week.
The company has since been allowed to resume operations, but with only 50 percent of its usual workforce, and Goh wants permission to ramp up production.
The UN is also sounding the alarm, with its sexual and reproductive health agency saying that it can only get about 50 to 60 percent of its usual condom supplies due to virus-related disruptions.
“Border closings and other restrictive measures are affecting transportation and production in a number of countries and regions,” a UN Population Fund spokesperson said, adding that it was taking steps such as adding extra suppliers to support urgent needs.
The agency, which works with governments worldwide to support family planning, said that a key concern was being able to ship condoms to where they were needed quickly enough — and warned that the poorest and most vulnerable people would be hit hardest if stocks run low.
“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women, and their partners and families,” the spokesperson said.
There could also be an rise in unsafe abortions and an increased risk of sexually transmitted infections and HIV, the agency said.
Even as factory shutdowns and border closures throw the condom industry into chaos, demand appears to be increasing.
Goh said that Karex had seen growing demand as people worldwide are confined to their homes, while Indian media reported that condom sales had jumped 25 to 35 percent in the week after the country of 1.3 billion people announced a lockdown.
Despite the warnings about a potential shortage, major producers in China have resumed operations as authorities eased tough restrictions in a bid to halt the virus, which emerged in Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province late last year.
HBM Protections, which makes more than 1 billion condoms per year, said production is back to normal levels and it is pushing ahead with earlier plans to triple its number of manufacturing lines by the end of the year.
Shanghai Mingbang Rubber Products said that it was ready to ramp up condom exports, which make up only about 10 percent of its output, if there is a global shortfall.
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,
‘SHOW RESTRAINT’: Kismayo elder Adan Jama said that dead bodies were strewn in the battle zone and civilians were fleeing as the fighting had affected several villages At least 20 people have been killed in southern Somalia in clashes between militia from rival clans fighting over land, officials and witnesses said on Thursday. Tensions between fighters from the Owrmale and Majerten clans, which live about 30km outside the southern city of Kismayo, have been rising in recent weeks. “The fighting intensified today, and 20 people from the two sides were killed and dozen others including civilians wounded. This is a horrible situation that needs to be stopped,” local government official Abdikarin Mohamed said. “The dead bodies are strewn in the battle zone and civilians are fleeing as the fighting has