RUSSIA

Lab reveals vaccine plan

The head of a top research center on Tuesday told President Vladimir Putin that his lab was ready to start human trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in June. Rinat Maksyutov, head of the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center, said that his facility proposed first-phase clinical trials of three vaccines from June 29, on 180 volunteers. Maksyutov was speaking during a video-link meeting between Putin and the heads of top research centers. “Groups of volunteers have already been formed,” he told Putin, adding that a lot of people wanted to take part in the trials. “We have already received more than 300 applications.” Maksyutov said scientists at the top-secret lab complex located in Koltsovo outside the Siberian city of Novosibirsk had developed several prototype vaccines.

UNITED STATES

Trump urges moon mining

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order encouraging the country to mine the moon for minerals. The executive order makes clear that the country does not view space as a “global commons,” opening the way for the mining of the moon without any sort of international treaty. “Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery and use of resources in outer space,” the order says, adding that the country had never signed a 1979 agreement known as the moon treaty. It stipulates that any activities in space should conform to international law. In 2015, the Congress passed a law explicitly allowing US companies to use resources from the moon and asteroids. According to the executive order, the country would object to any attempt to use international law to hinder its efforts to remove chunks of the moon or, should the opportunity arise, additional mining of Mars and “other celestial bodies.”

UNITED STATES

Head of navy resigns

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Tuesday resigned over his mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced. Modly stepped down five days after removing the Roosevelt’s captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter — which was leaked to the media — describing the virus-struck vessel’s dire situation and alleging that the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it. The removal of Crozier, respected in the military and popular with his crew, was seen as heavy-handed and decided too quickly, before an investigation was carried out.

UNITED STATES

Folk singer dies of COVID-19

John Prine, a folk legend widely considered one of his generation’s most influential songwriters, died on Tuesday following COVID-19-related complications, his publicist told reporters on behalf of his family. He was 73 years old. On Friday last week, Prine’s wife, Fiona, had posted on social media the beloved country and folk star was on his eighth day in an intensive care unit on a ventilator, and had pneumonia in both lungs. Once dubbed the “Mark Twain of American songwriting,” over his five decades in the music business, Prine carved an image as an off-the-cuff wordsmith who forged melancholy tales with a dose of surrealist wit. Bob Dylan has named Prine among his favorite songwriters, citing the literary yarn Lake Marie as a favorite from his fellow folk bard’s vast catalogue.