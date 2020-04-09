Authorities in Germany have fallen victim to a multimillion-dollar fraud involving masks much needed in the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state and one of the hardest hit, last month paid 14.7 million euros (US$15.95 million) for about 10 million masks only to discover they did not exist, prosecutors in Traunstein, Bavaria, said.
The German managing director of two distribution companies based in Zurich, Switzerland, and Hamburg, Germany, raised the alarm after realizing he had been tricked.
Photo: EPA-EFE
According to the man’s police report, he received an offer from companies allegedly based in Asia in the middle of last month to supply the masks and subsequently attracted the large order from North Rhine-Westphalia.
State authorities transferred 14.7 million euros to the company, which then made a 2.4 million euros down payment.
Bavarian investigators said that 52 vehicles had been lined up to pick up the coveted masks in the Netherlands and deliver them under police protection.
The distribution company has refunded 12.3 million euros to the state authorities.
However, it remains unclear whether the remaining 2.4 million euros, which has been frozen in foreign bank accounts, can be recovered.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said that a lesson to be learned from the pandemic was that Europe needed to develop self-sufficiency in the production of critical medical equipment such as masks.
“Regardless of the fact that this market is presently installed in Asia ... we need a certain self-sufficiency, or at least a pillar of our own manufacturing” in Germany or elsewhere in the EU, the chancellor told reporters in Berlin.
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,
An Australian graduate student arrested for spying and expelled from North Korea last year said that he was threatened with a firing-squad execution and told not even US President Donald Trump could save his “sorry arse.” Among the crimes Alek Sigley was accused of committing was posting a picture of a toy tank on Instagram, which his interrogators told him was military espionage. Sigley, 30, was studying for a master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang when he went missing in June last year, sparking alarm. A fluent speaker of Korean, he had written articles for several publications