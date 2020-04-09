Virus Outbreak: India cracks down on misinformation

SOCIAL MEDIA: The government has asked TikTok and Facebook to remove accounts targeting Muslims, with some using religion to justify defiance of health advisories

Reuters, NEW DELHI





India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about COVID-19 following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, a government source and a letter seen by Reuters said.

The move follows a report by Delhi-based digital analytics firm Voyager Infosec, which identified a pattern of targeted disinformation in many social media videos that appeared to be aimed at Muslims, with some using religious beliefs to justify defiance of health advisories over the virus.

In one video that Reuters reviewed on Tuesday, a TikTok user says he is not scared of the coronavirus because, as a Muslim, he is a follower of the Prophet Mohammed and fears only Allah.

In another, a young man throws away a mask to put on a Muslim skull cap, and makes a gesture of praying.

Concerns about such content forced the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to write to TikTok and Facebook on Sunday, the government source said.

The letter, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, asks companies to remove users who are spreading misinformation and “preserve” their details for sharing with law enforcement when requested.

“You need to ensure that such rogue messages do not go viral,” the ministry’s letter said.

Such messages “have the potential for creating panic... This effectively weakens the all-out effort being made by the Indian government for containing the coronavirus,” the letter added.

In a statement, TikTok said it was “actively working with the government to support” its efforts to fight misinformation, while proactively working toward elevating credible information related to COVID-19 on its platform.

Facebook said it was taking “aggressive steps to stop misinformation and harmful content from spreading on our platforms.”

It said it would remove misinformation about COVID-19 that could contribute to imminent physical harm.

The coronavirus crisis has been accompanied by what the WHO has called an “infodemic” of misinformation.

Globally, platforms such as Facebook have responded by barring users from posting misleading information about the virus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments.

India has reported 4,421 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, and is in lockdown nationwide.

The government has been issuing Twitter posts cautioning people against misinformation and debunking fake news.

India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday also raised concerns about “fake news” social media posts, saying its cybercell was reviewing at least one Facebook and six TikTok videos. It gave no further details.

“We will definitely take action... We are also sending details to the Indian government from our end,” senior state official Avanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.