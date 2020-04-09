India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about COVID-19 following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, a government source and a letter seen by Reuters said.
The move follows a report by Delhi-based digital analytics firm Voyager Infosec, which identified a pattern of targeted disinformation in many social media videos that appeared to be aimed at Muslims, with some using religious beliefs to justify defiance of health advisories over the virus.
In one video that Reuters reviewed on Tuesday, a TikTok user says he is not scared of the coronavirus because, as a Muslim, he is a follower of the Prophet Mohammed and fears only Allah.
Photo: AP
In another, a young man throws away a mask to put on a Muslim skull cap, and makes a gesture of praying.
Concerns about such content forced the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to write to TikTok and Facebook on Sunday, the government source said.
The letter, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, asks companies to remove users who are spreading misinformation and “preserve” their details for sharing with law enforcement when requested.
“You need to ensure that such rogue messages do not go viral,” the ministry’s letter said.
Such messages “have the potential for creating panic... This effectively weakens the all-out effort being made by the Indian government for containing the coronavirus,” the letter added.
In a statement, TikTok said it was “actively working with the government to support” its efforts to fight misinformation, while proactively working toward elevating credible information related to COVID-19 on its platform.
Facebook said it was taking “aggressive steps to stop misinformation and harmful content from spreading on our platforms.”
It said it would remove misinformation about COVID-19 that could contribute to imminent physical harm.
The coronavirus crisis has been accompanied by what the WHO has called an “infodemic” of misinformation.
Globally, platforms such as Facebook have responded by barring users from posting misleading information about the virus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments.
India has reported 4,421 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, and is in lockdown nationwide.
The government has been issuing Twitter posts cautioning people against misinformation and debunking fake news.
India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday also raised concerns about “fake news” social media posts, saying its cybercell was reviewing at least one Facebook and six TikTok videos. It gave no further details.
“We will definitely take action... We are also sending details to the Indian government from our end,” senior state official Avanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,
An Australian graduate student arrested for spying and expelled from North Korea last year said that he was threatened with a firing-squad execution and told not even US President Donald Trump could save his “sorry arse.” Among the crimes Alek Sigley was accused of committing was posting a picture of a toy tank on Instagram, which his interrogators told him was military espionage. Sigley, 30, was studying for a master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang when he went missing in June last year, sparking alarm. A fluent speaker of Korean, he had written articles for several publications