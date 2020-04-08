World News Quick Take

VANUATU

Cyclone lashes nation

Tropical Cyclone Harold lashed the nation for a second day yesterday, ripping off roofs and downing telecommunications, and was moving toward Fiji, where it was expected to slightly weaken. The powerful cyclone made landfall on Monday in Sana Province, with winds as high as 235kph, knocking out communications overnight, the government’s disaster and weather bureaus said. Sana sits on the biggest among the 80 islands and is home to its second-most populous city, Luganville, where photos circulated on social media purported to show buildings flattened by the storm. The National Disaster Management Office said in a social media post that officials were expected to survey the area later in the day to assess the damage. Gusts were expected to drop to 110kph as the system moves southeast toward Fiji, the weather bureau said.

MALI

Twenty-five soldiers killed

Twenty-five soldiers were killed and six injured in an apparent extremist attack on Monday, the government said. A dozen assailants were also “neutralized,” the government said in a statement, during what it called a “terrorist attack” on a military base in the northern town of Bamba. A local official said the attackers arrived on motorbikes and in cars. “Investigations are still ongoing on the ground because the death toll must be higher than the 20 deaths announced,” the official said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. A resident of Bamba, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said armed men had been riding motorbikes around nearby villages since Sunday, before gathering for the dawn attack. “We saw 23 bodies on the spot,” the Bamba resident said, adding that “no civilian was hurt, this was an operation against the camp,” the resident said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pussy Galore actress dies

Honor Blackman, one of the most memorable co-stars of the early James Bond films, has died at the age of 94, her family said. The actress shot to fame in her late 30s after playing legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 movie Goldfinger, starring alongside Sean Connery. It was only the third instalment in the storied spy franchise, and received critical acclaim and box office success. The family said in a statement that Blackman “died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.” Blackman also became well-known for playing the character Cathy Gale in the popular 1960s TV spy series The Avengers alongside Patrick Macnee as the bowler-hatted John Steed. Among her other screen roles, Blackman played the goddess Hera in 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts and appeared in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

UNITED STATES

McKean’s body found

The body of Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening, while the search for her son is to continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe. Charles County Dive and Rescue, one of the agencies searching for them, located Townsend’s body in about 7.6m of water 4km south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched. The Maryland Natural Resources Police said it would resume the operation yesterday for Tuesday to search for Townsend’s son.