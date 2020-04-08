VANUATU
Cyclone lashes nation
Tropical Cyclone Harold lashed the nation for a second day yesterday, ripping off roofs and downing telecommunications, and was moving toward Fiji, where it was expected to slightly weaken. The powerful cyclone made landfall on Monday in Sana Province, with winds as high as 235kph, knocking out communications overnight, the government’s disaster and weather bureaus said. Sana sits on the biggest among the 80 islands and is home to its second-most populous city, Luganville, where photos circulated on social media purported to show buildings flattened by the storm. The National Disaster Management Office said in a social media post that officials were expected to survey the area later in the day to assess the damage. Gusts were expected to drop to 110kph as the system moves southeast toward Fiji, the weather bureau said.
MALI
Twenty-five soldiers killed
Twenty-five soldiers were killed and six injured in an apparent extremist attack on Monday, the government said. A dozen assailants were also “neutralized,” the government said in a statement, during what it called a “terrorist attack” on a military base in the northern town of Bamba. A local official said the attackers arrived on motorbikes and in cars. “Investigations are still ongoing on the ground because the death toll must be higher than the 20 deaths announced,” the official said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. A resident of Bamba, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said armed men had been riding motorbikes around nearby villages since Sunday, before gathering for the dawn attack. “We saw 23 bodies on the spot,” the Bamba resident said, adding that “no civilian was hurt, this was an operation against the camp,” the resident said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Pussy Galore actress dies
Honor Blackman, one of the most memorable co-stars of the early James Bond films, has died at the age of 94, her family said. The actress shot to fame in her late 30s after playing legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 movie Goldfinger, starring alongside Sean Connery. It was only the third instalment in the storied spy franchise, and received critical acclaim and box office success. The family said in a statement that Blackman “died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.” Blackman also became well-known for playing the character Cathy Gale in the popular 1960s TV spy series The Avengers alongside Patrick Macnee as the bowler-hatted John Steed. Among her other screen roles, Blackman played the goddess Hera in 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts and appeared in Bridget Jones’s Diary.
UNITED STATES
McKean’s body found
The body of Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening, while the search for her son is to continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe. Charles County Dive and Rescue, one of the agencies searching for them, located Townsend’s body in about 7.6m of water 4km south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched. The Maryland Natural Resources Police said it would resume the operation yesterday for Tuesday to search for Townsend’s son.
‘LIKE A CASSANDRA’: Chinese residents of Prato went into self-imposed lockdown and warned their Italian neighbors about what was coming, but were ignored In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed — the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country’s Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attacks by people who feared that they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. However, in the Tuscan town of Prato, home to Italy’s single biggest Chinese community, the opposite has been true. Once scapegoats, they are now held up by authorities as a model for early,
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,