In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists

The US on Monday branded a Russian far-right organization a terrorist group, the first time it has targeted purported white supremacists with action frequently used against jihadist groups.

The move comes after ambivalent messages about white supremacists by US President Donald Trump, who notoriously defended participants in a neo-Nazi rally.

The US Department of State said the Russian Imperial Movement runs two paramilitary training camps in Saint Petersburg and has pulled in neo-Nazis from across the Western world, including Swedish militants who carried out violent attacks.

Members of the Russian Imperial Movement Dmitry Gaydun, right, and Sergei Zinchenko pose for a picture with weapon simulators at a training base in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2015. Photo: AFP

“This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat,” State Department counterterrorism coordinator Nathan Sales said.

“We are prepared to target any foreign terrorist group, regardless of ideology, that threatens our citizens, our interests abroad or our allies,” he said.

The Russian Imperial Movement and three of its leaders were blacklisted as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, meaning they will not be admitted to the US and that any US assets they hold will be blocked.

The designation also aims to have a chilling effect on banks and other institutions overseas unlikely to want to deal with a US-described terrorist group.

Sales said that two extremists from Sweden, known for its generosity toward refugees, traveled in August 2016 to Saint Petersburg to undergo 11 days of paramilitary training with the group.

They returned to Sweden and carried out a series of attacks, including a bombing outside a migrant center in Gothenburg that gravely injured one person, the State Department said.

“This group has innocent blood on its hands,” Sales said.

The monarchist movement has deployed volunteers to fight in nationalist causes, including on behalf of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

“It’s incredible. It’s nonsense, of course,” Denis Gariyev, one of three leaders put on the blacklist, said of the designation.

“In the same way you could recognize tens of thousands of volunteers as terrorists. Yes, we took part as volunteers,” he said of the group’s participation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

He denied that the group promoted racial supremacism, saying: “We couldn’t do so because we are an Orthodox organization.”

“This is politics. Probably they want to use us as a bogeyman. They need an ‘image of the enemy,’ after all,” he added.

The group’s Web site says its militants train in martial arts and knife-fighting in the belief that “not being a warrior for a modern man in Russia is criminal weakness.”

A Russian court in 2012 banned a group Web site as extremist, according to the Ministry of Justice, but Moscow has not designated the group as a whole as terrorist.