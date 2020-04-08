Virus Outbreak: New York struggles with dead as morgues overflow

DESPERATE TIMES: Undertakers are so overcrowded that a city official suggested using a public park for temporary burials, but the mayor’s spokeswoman dismissed the idea

AFP, NEW YORK





Refrigerator trucks parked outside hospital doors, overwhelmed undertakers, and talk about temporary burials in parks: the US’ coronavirus epicenter of New York is grappling with how to deal with the dead.

As the Big Apple’s death toll from COVID-19 soared to 3,485 on Monday, images of bodies covered in sheets being transported on stretchers by health workers in protective suits are a common sight outside hospitals.

The trucks are storing bodies that are accumulating too quickly for funeral directors to pick them up directly from hospitals.

A healthcare worker waits to cross the street to the triage tent set up outside the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

On Monday morning, reporters saw nine bodies loaded into trucks outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

Several undertakers said that they were struggling to deal with New York state’s coronavirus death toll of more than 500 a day. Between Friday and Saturday, a high of 630 deaths were recorded.

“The majority of funeral homes do not have refrigeration or [have] limited refrigeration,” said Ken Brewster, owner of Crowe’s Funeral Homes in Queens.

“If you don’t have the space ... you need those trucks,” added Brewster, whose small business has been bombarded with requests for funeral services for COVID-19 patients over the past week.

Pat Marmo manages five funeral homes across the city.

He is finding it difficult to cope with the stress generated by the influx of bodies, particularly because he himself just lost a cousin and close friend to the pandemic.

“The hospitals are pushing [us]. They want the people picked up [as quickly as possible] and the funeral homes don’t have the facilities to handle these bodies,” he said.

Marmo estimates that his homes are dealing with three times more bodies that normal and that burials would last well into next month.

“It’s almost like 9/11, going on for days and days and days,” he said, referring to the worst terror strikes on US soil on Sept.11, 2001.

Undertakers are so overcrowded that a city official on Monday raised the possibility of carrying out temporary burials in a public park.

“Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly and temporary manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take,” tweeted Mark Levine, a Manhattan council representative.

The comments caused quite a stir in the US’ most populous city, which has already been transformed by the pandemic, including in Central Park where a field hospital is tending to virus patients.

The New York mayor’s spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, said that the city government was not considering using local parks as cemeteries, but she added that Hart Island, where about 1 million New Yorkers are buried in mass graves, might be used “for temporary burials, if the need grows.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio himself spoke of the possibility of temporary burials “to tide us over until the end of the crisis.”

“We are not at that point,” he told reporters, before refusing to give any more details.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the number of deaths across New York state had flattened out since Saturday’s high, below 600 a day.

He suggested the state might be at the peak of its pandemic, but extended stay-at-home measures until April 29, saying now was not the time to end social distancing.