China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border.
Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province.
All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported.
Photo: AFP
The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in people traveling from other countries this month.
Imported infections have become a major threat to rekindling the virus in China after draconian measures managed to reduce local infections to a crawl.
The jump in cases from Russia shows the challenge China faces in policing its land borders after aggressively reducing international flights to stem the flow of virus-carrying travelers.
China shares an extensive land border with Russia along its northeastern provinces such as Heilongjiang. Bustling trade and commerce connections between the people living in either border region keep cross-border traffic high during normal times. Now, with Russia shutting down international flights, the border has become one of the few entry ways for Chinese living in Russia to come home.
All the 59 people that crossed the border in Heilongjiang this month are Chinese, a telling sign that the country’s diaspora are increasingly seeking refuge back in China as the virus epicenter has shifted to other places in Europe and the US.
Russia had been playing down the severity of the outbreak in the country. It has recorded 47 deaths so far, relatively low compared with other nations in Europe and the US.
However, Russia’s cases have spiked in the past few days, with 954 new infections reported on Monday, bringing its total to 6,343.
Beijing has urged overseas Chinese to stay where they are, for fear of stoking a new wave of infections at home. It has only sent chartered flights to evacuate citizens — mostly students who studied overseas — from virus hotspots such as Italy, Iran and the UK.
China last month reduced the number of flights operated by each foreign airline to only one per week.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) has also pledged to bolster transportation control along border areas.
‘LIKE A CASSANDRA’: Chinese residents of Prato went into self-imposed lockdown and warned their Italian neighbors about what was coming, but were ignored In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed — the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country’s Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attacks by people who feared that they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. However, in the Tuscan town of Prato, home to Italy’s single biggest Chinese community, the opposite has been true. Once scapegoats, they are now held up by authorities as a model for early,
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,