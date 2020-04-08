Virus Outbreak: China faces new virus threat from border with Russia

Bloomberg





China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border.

Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province.

All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported.

Students return to school after a lockdown was lifted in Bozhou, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in people traveling from other countries this month.

Imported infections have become a major threat to rekindling the virus in China after draconian measures managed to reduce local infections to a crawl.

The jump in cases from Russia shows the challenge China faces in policing its land borders after aggressively reducing international flights to stem the flow of virus-carrying travelers.

China shares an extensive land border with Russia along its northeastern provinces such as Heilongjiang. Bustling trade and commerce connections between the people living in either border region keep cross-border traffic high during normal times. Now, with Russia shutting down international flights, the border has become one of the few entry ways for Chinese living in Russia to come home.

All the 59 people that crossed the border in Heilongjiang this month are Chinese, a telling sign that the country’s diaspora are increasingly seeking refuge back in China as the virus epicenter has shifted to other places in Europe and the US.

Russia had been playing down the severity of the outbreak in the country. It has recorded 47 deaths so far, relatively low compared with other nations in Europe and the US.

However, Russia’s cases have spiked in the past few days, with 954 new infections reported on Monday, bringing its total to 6,343.

Beijing has urged overseas Chinese to stay where they are, for fear of stoking a new wave of infections at home. It has only sent chartered flights to evacuate citizens — mostly students who studied overseas — from virus hotspots such as Italy, Iran and the UK.

China last month reduced the number of flights operated by each foreign airline to only one per week.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) has also pledged to bolster transportation control along border areas.