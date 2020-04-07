World News Quick Take

IRELAND

Varadkar to help as medic

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said on Sunday. Local media reported that Varadkar — who graduated with a medical degree from Dublin’s Trinity University in 2003 — is to work assessing patients over the telephone. “Many of his family and friends are working in the health service,” a spokesman said. “He wanted to help out even in a small way.” The son of a doctor and nurse, Varadkar’s partner and his two sisters are also practicing health workers.

RUSSIA

Case numbers rise by 954

The nation’s COVID-19 case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the Crisis Response Center said yesterday. Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the center said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Top Scottish doctor resigns

Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned after flouting guidelines as part of the nation’s lockdown to tackle the coronavirus. Catherine Calderwood on Sunday evening said she would step down following a conversation with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Earlier in the day, Calderwood had issued an apology for traveling to her second home outside of Edinburgh. “We have agreed that the justifiable focus on my behavior risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic,” Calderwood said.

INDONESIA

Big jump in new cases

The government yesterday confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, Ministry of Health official Achmad Yurianto said. Eleven deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209, while 192 people had recovered, he said. The report came shortly after Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati told lawmakers in Jakarta that as many as 95,000 people in the nation could be infected by next month before the epidemic eases, based on a projection by the nation’s intelligence agency, the University of Indonesia and the Bandung Institute of Technology.

UNITED STATES

Fired captain tests positive

The US naval commander whose widely publicized plea for help for his coronavirus-affected crew led to his dismissal has reportedly himself tested positive for the disease. Captain Brett Crozier’s test result was reported Sunday by the New York Times, which cited two of his former classmates at the US Naval Academy. It said he had begun exhibiting symptoms before leaving the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday in Guam.

MALAYSIA

Brewers’ approval rescinded

The Cabinet yesterday revoked approvals for brewers Heineken and Carlsberg to restart operations during a month-long curb on travel and non-essential business after a backlash in the country that has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia, with 3,662 cases and 61 deaths. “If producing Heineken is deemed ‘essential services’ then I can think of another 200 services more worthy of that designation,” opposition politician Zaid Ibrahim said on Twitter.

IRAQ

No casualties from attacks

Rockets landed near a site connected with foreign oil firms and state-run companies in the southern city of Basra early yesterday, without causing damage or casualties, oil and police sources said. The rockets, which police said were three Katyusha and were launched at about 3am, hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra, they said.

BRAZIL

Forest activists under attack

Maranhao State is asking the federal government to send National Guard troops to the Arariboia Indigenous Territory after a string of attacks, including five killings since November, targeting tribesmen known for their fight against illegal deforestation. State authorities said they decided to seek federal help after Antonio Filho Providencia Guajajara, a member of the Guajajara tribe, was shot in the head on Saturday. He was found alive and taken to a nearby hospital. This follows the March 31 murder of Zezico Guajajara, a teacher who had repeatedly denounced illegal logging who was found shot to death on a road near his village.

COLOMBIA

Venezuelans returning home

Hundreds of Venezuelans who fled across the border because of the economic crisis are now returning home, pushed by the novel coronavirus. Migration officials on Sunday said 600 people — including 35 children and 167 women — crossed the main border point at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta one day earlier. Another group of 160 departed Bogota on their way back home on Sunday, officials said. Although the border is officially closed as a measure taken to halt the spread of the virus, the government has opened a “humanitarian corridor” to allow Venezuelans to return home.

CANADA

Actress Shirley Douglas dies

Actress and civil rights activist Shirley Douglas died on Sunday at the age of 86, her son actor Kiefer Sutherland said. Douglas died following a bout of pneumonia, Sutherland wrote on Twitter, specifying that it was not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life,” Sutherland wrote. “Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming.” Douglas spent her acting career between Canada and Hollywood, where she worked with big-name directors such as Stanley Kubrick and David Cronenberg. She is also known for campaigning for several progressive causes, including the civil rights movement and the Black Panthers in the 1960s, and later defending Canada’s public healthcare system.

UNITED STATES

Day auction raises US$3m

An auction of actress Doris Day’s four Golden Globe awards and 1,000 other items from her life generated more than US$3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Julien’s Auctions said on Sunday. The top sellers in the live online auction included a 1930 Ford convertible that was seen in the opening of Day’s 1980s talk show Doris Day’s Best Friends, which sold for US$96,000. A Golden Globe award she received in 1962 went for US$25,600. All proceeds from the sale would benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Julien’s Auctions had estimated the sale would bring in between US$300,000 and US$600,000. The auction featured Day’s piano, gowns, furniture and dozens of artifacts reflecting her passion for animals, including numerous ceramic dogs, birds and decorative pigs.