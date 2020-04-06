Shakespeare’s cowriter getting his due

FINDING LINKS: An American expert says that Thomas Watson was the Bard’s forgotten collaborator, based on a 1592 tragedy that Shakespeare reportedly helped write

He was one of the most celebrated English playwrights of the 16th century, yet none of his plays survived, and today the name of Thomas Watson is virtually unknown.

Now the writer, poet and pioneer of the English madrigal — who also saved the life of the playwright Christopher Marlowe in a street brawl — is being seen in a new light.

Watson has been identified as the most likely primary author of Arden of Faversham, the first domestic tragedy in English, which was published anonymously in 1592. Many academics believe that five of the play’s scenes were coauthored with William Shakespeare.

Based on a notorious murder of 1551, Arden is about a woman from Faversham, Kent, who conspires with her lover to kill her husband and struggles to “wash away this blood,” just like Lady Macbeth.

Over five years of research, Gary Taylor, a leading Shakespeare scholar, has found stylistic, biographical and historical links to Watson in almost every scene. He concluded that there is “strong and consistent evidence” for his authorship.

Watson was a polymath whose talents extended from writing poetry in Latin to creating the first published set of English madrigals. In 1595, Shakespeare was described as “Watson’s heire” by William Clerke, in a work titled Polimanteia, but only recently have scholars even realized that Watson was a playwright.

“Almost everything Watson did was original,” said Taylor, the Pryor Professor in Shakespearean Literature at Florida State University and general editor of The New Oxford Shakespeare. “Even specialists only know one tiny aspect of his work, instead of putting it all together.”

Taylor’s new research is to be published in The Review of English Studies later this year.

“We’re looking for a writer who is capable of writing a great play. Watson was greatly admired at the time, celebrated for tragic plays before Marlowe or Shakespeare became famous,” he said.

Taylor has compared Arden with Watson’s surviving literary prose and poetry, using databases of playwrights working between 1585 and 1595, and says that “some features of Arden are shared with no one but Watson.”