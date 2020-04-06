Virus Outbreak: Australia’s case count seems to stabilize

NO LET-UP SOON: The health minister said social distancing measures are likely to remain for six months. Police are to probe the handling of cruise ship passengers

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Australian health officials yesterday said they were cautiously optimistic about the slowing spread of the coronavirus in the country, but warned social distancing restrictions are to stay in place for months.

Confirmed cases rose by 139 during the 24-hour period to yesterday afternoon, bringing the national total to 5,687, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said.

The death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to 34.

The cruise liner Ruby Princess lies at anchor off the coast of Sydney yesteday. Photo: EPA-EFE

This suggests the daily rate of infections was below 5 percent, about one-fifth of what Australia saw in the middle of last month.

“We are increasingly confident that if people continue to adhere to what we’ve been asking them to do we can prevent a situation like we’ve seen in many other countries in the world,” Murphy said in a televised briefing.

Australia has barred people from leaving homes for anything but the most necessary activities and limited public gatherings to just two people. State borders, cafes, clubs, parks and gyms have been closed.

Several states have also given police the power to enforce the rules via hefty on-the-spot fines and potential jail terms.

On Saturday, Victoria’s police issued 142 fines for breaking social distancing rules, officials said.

However, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt on Saturday said that despite the good signs, Australians would still have to keep their distance from others for a “difficult” six-month period.

“Some other countries or some other individuals may talk about the fact that we could magically stop everything for two weeks and it will all go away: That’s not an honest assessment in our view,” Hunt said on Sky News Australia.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said while there has been some “wonderful success” in slowing coronavirus spread, Australians “have a long way to go.”

Nearly one-third of Australia’s deaths have been attributed to Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess cruise ship, which was last month allowed to disembark passengers in Sydney, many of whom later tested positive for COVID-19.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller yesterday said criminal investigation would be launched into the case.

The government allowed 2,700 passengers to get off the ship and travel to their homes around the country — despite a ban on cruise ships docking being announced just days earlier.

The ship’s operators would be investigated over alleged “absolute discrepancies” between information provided to authorities and the requirements of the law, Fuller said.

“The key question that remains unanswered, and a criminal or coronial investigation will need to be conducted, is were Carnival crew transparent in contextualizing the true patient and crew health conditions relevant to COVID-19?” he said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand yesterday recorded 48 new cases, bringing its total to 872.

One person has died so far of COVID-19, according to health ministry data.

New Zealand Premier Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that “going hard and going early” seems to be working.

“While compliance has been generally strong, there are still some I would charitably describe as idiots,” Ardern said in a televised briefing.

Amid a nationwide lockdown that began on March 26, trips to retail and recreation facilities, such as restaurants, cafes or shopping centers, were down 91 percent, Google said yesterday.

Additional reporting by AFP