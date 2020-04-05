Virus Outbreak: France reports 588 deaths in day

‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend

AFP, PARIS





France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began.

The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France.

Firefighters wearing protective equipment use a polymerase chain reaction machine, which can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the environment, in Marseille, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic, with only essential trips allowed outside that have to be justified with a signed piece of paper.

Salomon said that 1,186 more people had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 263 more entering intensive care, the lowest such increases for more than a week.

There were a total of 64,338 confirmed cases in France, an increase of 5,233 on the day earlier, he said, but added that this does not include all cases, as testing is not universal.

There was a reduction in emergency phone calls and while it was too soon to say this was a trend, it was “good news,” Salomon said.

“We cannot analyze the situation based on one number and one day, but we have noticed this decrease,” he said.

Despite the decrease in growth of intensive care patients, “we have still not reached the peak of this wave and even less its diminution,” he said.

On what in usual times would be a weekend when French families would decamp en masse for the Easter holidays, Salomon repeated official warnings that vacationing was out of the question.

“This evening above all. Stay at home if you want to save lives,” he said.

Asked about apparent mixed messages over the course of the crisis concerning whether people should wear masks, Salomon said that they could help, but gave no indication whether this would be obligatory.

“In France, as in Europe, we don’t have the tradition of wearing the mask. There is a tradition in Asia,” he said. “These masks allow you to protect yourself. If there is access to masks we encourage the public to wear masks if they desire.”