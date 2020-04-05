France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began.
The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France.
Photo: AFP
Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507.
France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic, with only essential trips allowed outside that have to be justified with a signed piece of paper.
Salomon said that 1,186 more people had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 263 more entering intensive care, the lowest such increases for more than a week.
There were a total of 64,338 confirmed cases in France, an increase of 5,233 on the day earlier, he said, but added that this does not include all cases, as testing is not universal.
There was a reduction in emergency phone calls and while it was too soon to say this was a trend, it was “good news,” Salomon said.
“We cannot analyze the situation based on one number and one day, but we have noticed this decrease,” he said.
Despite the decrease in growth of intensive care patients, “we have still not reached the peak of this wave and even less its diminution,” he said.
On what in usual times would be a weekend when French families would decamp en masse for the Easter holidays, Salomon repeated official warnings that vacationing was out of the question.
“This evening above all. Stay at home if you want to save lives,” he said.
Asked about apparent mixed messages over the course of the crisis concerning whether people should wear masks, Salomon said that they could help, but gave no indication whether this would be obligatory.
“In France, as in Europe, we don’t have the tradition of wearing the mask. There is a tradition in Asia,” he said. “These masks allow you to protect yourself. If there is access to masks we encourage the public to wear masks if they desire.”
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
‘LIKE A CASSANDRA’: Chinese residents of Prato went into self-imposed lockdown and warned their Italian neighbors about what was coming, but were ignored In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed — the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country’s Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attacks by people who feared that they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. However, in the Tuscan town of Prato, home to Italy’s single biggest Chinese community, the opposite has been true. Once scapegoats, they are now held up by authorities as a model for early,