The opposition on Thursday claimed that two members of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido’s team were arrested on the same day that he was due to appear before prosecutors investigating an alleged “attempted coup d’etat and magnicide.”
Demostenes Quijada and Maury Carrero were arrested at their homes on Thursday morning by military intelligence agents, Guaido’s office said in a statement.
“With this new assault by the dictatorship, there are now 10 members [of Guaido’s team] who have been detained by security forces. Five of them in the past 72 hours,” Guaido’s office wrote on Twitter.
Neither the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, nor police or military authorities confirmed the arrests.
About 30 officers “dressed in black, masked and with heavy weapons” took part in the operation to arrest Quijada, said Guaido’s human rights representative Humberto Prado, who accused the agents of “ransacking the home and arbitrarily confiscating” two vehicles.
A similar operation was conducted against Carrero, opposition lawmaker Delsa Solorzano said.
The arrests happened on the same day Guaido had been called to appear before the public prosecutor.
The subpoena is based on an alleged seizure of arms in Colombia that were due to be sent to Venezuela as part of a plot to assassinate Maduro and other high-ranking officials, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.
Guaido was apparently implicated in the alleged plot by Cliver Alcala, a retired military leader who was close to former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, but fell out with his successor, Maduro.
Last week, Alcala turned himself in to the Colombian authorities after he was listed as one of more than a dozen present and former Venezuelan officials — including Maduro — accused by the US of drug trafficking.
Washington had offered a reward for information leading to Alcala’s capture. He had been living in Colombia since falling out with Maduro.
Guaido has ruled out appearing before Saab.
“There’s no point given he doesn’t even have a position” of authority, Guaido told the Miami-based online EVTV channel.
Guaido last year declared himself acting president in a challenge to Maduro’s authority and that of his regime. He has been recognized as such by more than 50 nations, including Colombia, the US and much of the EU.
The US, which on Wednesday launched an anti-drugs operation in the Caribbean, has warned Maduro’s regime against arresting Guaido.
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and