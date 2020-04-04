Ice cream vans are normally a common sight on Britain’s residential streets and in parks when warmer days arrive in the spring and summer months, but with the country in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no customers to buy their cones, ice lollies and choc-ices.
However, in Belfast at least one van is still operating — bringing essential supplies to elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home.
“When we had seen that the current situation was starting to arise, we knew that there would be problems for some families and elderly who cannot get access to food,” Steven Pollock of the Greater Shankill Action for Community Transformation group said.
Photo: AFP
The group asked an ice cream van owner to carry supplies to under-served areas with at-risk residents in self-isolation to avoid infection.
“The community are totally over the moon with it,” Pollock told reporters. “They’re just concerned about shops and going out in general.”
“It gives them a bit more peace of mind that it’s basically on their doorstep so they’re not leaving anything to chance,” he said.
Parked in west Belfast on Wednesday, two workers in rubber gloves and masks sold toilet rolls, bread, milk and eggs through the hatch.
For the duration of the pandemic, whipped ice creams are off the menu on the side of the van as its fridges are stocked with essential foodstuffs.
Drivers still play the cheerful music, which in normal times is the sign for children to pester their parents for a sweet treat.
This year it lets elderly and vulnerable people know that they will not go without potatoes, cornflakes and even hand sanitizer as they wait out the pandemic.
The British government has advised elderly and vulnerable people to self-isolate.
“The critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is himself recovering from COVID-19.
For elderly and vulnerable people without a support network, that can create issues. Each trip to the shop becomes a gamble.
“They say it’s quite handy, especially for the older people and people with disabilities and health problems — they don’t have to travel too far,” 21-year-old van worker Kyle Milligan said.
Those on low incomes are also forced to make more frequent trips as they cannot “stockpile” like others have done.
Across Northern Ireland, about 40,000 pensioners live in poverty, according to a 2018 report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
“A lot of elderly people, or people who might not have as much, are only operating on a weekly or day-to-day basis,” Pollock said.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann estimated that under a “worst-case scenario” 3,000 might die across the province over a 20-week epidemic.
If the crisis lasts that long, Pollock is prepared to continue and expand the project to serve other areas of Northern Ireland with more vans.
“We have been looking at ways that are long term and sustainable answers to this, so that it’s not just a quick reactionary solution,” he said. “We’re starting to see that people want it replicated throughout the country.”
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and