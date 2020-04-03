World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Shooting orders given

President Rodrigo Duterte gave authorities the green light to shoot dead protesters who attempt to riot or disrupt food distribution during a lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. “My orders to the police, the military and the village officials: if there’s a commotion, if they fight back and your life becomes at risk, shoot them dead,” Duterte said in a televised address on Wednesday. He also warned groups against causing food riots. However, police are not going to shoot people dead, and they understand that Duterte “just overemphasized” following the law during a crisis, police chief General Archie Gamboa told ABS-CBN News Channel yesterday. The Department of Health yesterday announced 11 deaths and 322 new cases from the outbreak. That brings the total death toll to 107 and infections to 2,633, Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

INDIA

Faked death dodge fails

A Kashmiri villager faked his death and traveled more than 106km in an ambulance with four others in a desperate bid to circumvent the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown and return home, police said on Wednesday. Hakim Din was being treated for a minor head injury at a hospital in Jammu when an ambulance driver suggested that the 70-year-old fake his death to get past checkpoints, police said. Din and three other men wanted to return to Poonch, close to the de facto border with Pakistan. Poonch Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said that the four men and the driver passed many checkpoints using a fake death certificate from the hospital. “The ambulance was stopped at the last checkpoint before they could reach home,” Angral said. “A policeman there immediately figured out that the man lying covered inside the ambulance could not be dead.” The men were arrested and quarantined separately, Angral said, adding that they faced charges of “cheating and defying the government’s prohibitory orders.” The government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Wednesday last week.

NEW ZEALAND

Virus testing tent stolen

Thieves who stole a COVID-19 testing tent outside an Auckland hospital have put themselves at risk of contracting the virus and should get tested, police said. The tent had been set up to test people for COVID-19, police said in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday. East Health Trust head Loretta Hansen said that staff discovered the tent was missing when they arrived on Tuesday morning to begin a day of testing. “Some fool, idiot, come and stole our tent — our COVID-19 testing tent,” she said in the video. “They chopped it off at the ground level. It was bolted in by concrete, and they just chopped it off.” Counties Manukau police sergeant Brett Meale appealed for the thieves to return the tent and submit themselves to testing for the virus, which is thought to survive on surfaces for several days. “If you have got that tent, or you know where it is, we’re quite happy if you could just let us know anonymously where we can pick it up from. You might save yourself a bit of trouble, but if you have been in contact with that tent, I’d suggest you get yourself along here and get yourself tested for COVID-19,” Meale said. Clinic staff had to “race round” to replace the tent, which they managed, Hansen said. “We’re back up and running. We certainly don’t want to be out of action.”