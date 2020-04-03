US Navy ships are being moved toward Venezuela as US President Donald Trump’s administration beefs up counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean following a US drug indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump made the announcement at the start of the daily White House press briefing to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left much of the country in lockdown and which the government warns could cause 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.
“The Venezuelan people continue to suffer tremendously due to Maduro and his criminal control over the country, and drug traffickers are seizing on this lawlessness,” US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said after the president’s announcement.
Photo: Reuters
The deployment is one of the largest US military operations in the region since the 1989 invasion of Panama to remove General Manuel Noriega from power and bring him to the US to face drug charges.
It involves assets like US Navy warships, airborne warning and control system surveillance aircraft and on-ground special forces seldom seen before in the region.
The goal is to nearly double the US counter-narcotics capacity in the Western Hemisphere, with forces operating both in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
Esper said the mission would be supported by 22 partner nations.
“As governments and nations focus on the coronavirus there is a growing threat that cartels, criminals, terrorists and other malign actors will try to exploit the situation for their own gain,” Trump said. “We must not let that happen.”
The enhanced mission has been months in the making, but has taken on greater urgency following last week’s indictment of Maduro, and members of his inner circle and military.
They are accused of leading a narcoterrorist conspiracy responsible for smuggling up to 250 tonnes of cocaine a year into the US, about half of it by sea.
Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez called the deployment a “desperate attempt to distract attention from the tragic humanitarian crisis” in the US caused by the coronavirus.
In an ironic jab, he said that for “the first time” in decades the US is trying to choke off the supply of cocaine, which he said mostly comes from Colombia, a staunch US ally.
