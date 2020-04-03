Virus Outbreak: Normal convention schedule hard to imagine: Biden

AP





The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing US Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they would be able to move forward as planned this summer with conventions that typically kick off the general election season.

In an interview with MSNBC this week, former US vice president Joe Biden, a prospective Democratic presidential nominee, said it was “hard to envision” a normal convention on July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

However, the Democrats “have more time” to figure things out as party officials consider contingencies that could range from delaying the convention to making parts of the proceedings virtual so that not as many people attend, Biden said in an interview on The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

“We were able to do it in the middle of a Civil War all the way through to World War II, have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety,” Biden said. “We’re able to do both.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in August, but party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend the party’s plans.

Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the boost that can result from an enthusiastic convention gathering.

US President Donald Trump thrives on big rallies and has obviously missed that part of his routine amid the coronavirus outbreak, reluctantly turning the Rose Garden and the White House briefing room into a substitute.

A traditional convention, with a nationally televised nomination acceptance speech, could be even more critical for Biden, who has been relegated recently to remote television interviews from his Delaware home, unable to draw the kind of spotlight that a sitting president commands.

Democratic National Committee authorities based in Milwaukee are exploring various options should social distancing recommendations still be in effect in the summer months.

Convention chief executive officer Joe Solmonese has not publicly detailed any specifics, promising only that “we will balance protecting the health and well-being of convention attendees and our host city with our responsibility to deliver this historic and critical occasion.”

Biden holds a prohibitive delegate lead that makes him the prospective nominee, but US Senator Bernie Sanders remains in the race and insists he has a “narrow” path to the nomination.

With many states pushing back their primaries, Sanders potentially could block Biden from accruing the required delegate majority until late June, just weeks before the convention.

Republicans do not face the internal party uncertainty, though they still must weigh the same public health scenarios.

McDaniel said she thinks “we should be out of this” by the end of August.

In an interview, she said Republicans already have raised the money necessary for the convention and have the staff hired and in place.

“We’re ready to go,” she said. “This isn’t something that’s going to stop us.”

Still, she added a caveat: “Obviously, science will dictate that.”