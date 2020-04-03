Guinean President Alpha Conde’s party won more than two-thirds of the seats in a legislative election last month that was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Guinean Independent National Electoral Commission said on Wednesday.
The government had already declared victory in a referendum held the same day on changing the constitution, which opposition groups allege was a plot for Conde to extend his grip on power.
Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People won 79 of 114 seats in the Guinean National Assembly, the commission said.
The vote was marred by violence, with scores of polling stations ransacked and, the opposition says, dozens of people killed.
The US and EU have cast doubt on the credibility of the vote and the opposition has demanded a UN inquiry into police violence.
Conde’s proposal to change the constitution has been hugely controversial, spurring demonstrations in which at last 32 people have been killed.
The government argues that the constitution needs to be updated to usher in badly needed social changes, especially for women.
Reforms would include banning female genital mutilation and under-age marriage, and giving spouses equal rights in a divorce.
However, critics fear the reforms would also reset the presidential term, potentially enabling Conde to govern for another 12 years.
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and