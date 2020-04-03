Guinean president’s party wins majority in election

AFP, CONAKRY





Guinean President Alpha Conde’s party won more than two-thirds of the seats in a legislative election last month that was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Guinean Independent National Electoral Commission said on Wednesday.

The government had already declared victory in a referendum held the same day on changing the constitution, which opposition groups allege was a plot for Conde to extend his grip on power.

Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People won 79 of 114 seats in the Guinean National Assembly, the commission said.

The vote was marred by violence, with scores of polling stations ransacked and, the opposition says, dozens of people killed.

The US and EU have cast doubt on the credibility of the vote and the opposition has demanded a UN inquiry into police violence.

Conde’s proposal to change the constitution has been hugely controversial, spurring demonstrations in which at last 32 people have been killed.

The government argues that the constitution needs to be updated to usher in badly needed social changes, especially for women.

Reforms would include banning female genital mutilation and under-age marriage, and giving spouses equal rights in a divorce.

However, critics fear the reforms would also reset the presidential term, potentially enabling Conde to govern for another 12 years.