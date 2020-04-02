A French doctor who claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed at police responding to a domestic violence call has received an effective two-year jail sentence, officials said on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old doctor from a hospital in the northern city of Lille was taken into custody at his home on Saturday last week, a police source said.
His wife told police that the doctor was on medical leave on suspicion that he might have contracted COVID-19.
Arresting officers provided the doctor with a mask and gloves for the ride to the station, but “he took off his mask and coughed in the car ... declaring that he had COVID-19 and that they will now catch it,” the Lille prosecutor’s office said.
“He coughed in an exaggerated manner while telling the officers he knew it scared them,” it added.
On top of initial charges of domestic violence were added charges of “violence against persons discharging public authority,” police sources said.
The doctor was on Monday taken before a court in Lille and given a three-year prison sentence — one year of which was suspended.
He was placed in detention after the sentence was passed. The doctor has also been prohibited from contacting his wife.
The officers who were inside the car with the doctor are under medical surveillance.
Last week, a Northern Irish man was charged with attempting to commit grievous bodily harm after he coughed on police officers and claiming to carry the virus while being arrested for domestic assault.
In Belgium, spitting or coughing on a police officer now carries punishment of up to two years in prison, an updated offenses list showed.
The deed is considered an “attack with dangerous substances,” officials said.
The penalty has already been applied seven times in the city of Antwerp alone.
