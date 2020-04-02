A Russian military transport plane early yesterday took off from an airfield outside of Moscow headed for the US with a load of medical equipment and masks to help Washington fight COVID-19, Russian state TV reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his country’s help in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, when the two leaders discussed how best to respond to the virus.
The flight, which was organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense, is likely to be unpopular with some critics of Trump, who have urged him to keep his distance from Putin and who have argued that Moscow uses such aid as a geopolitical and propaganda tool to advance its influence, something the Kremlin has denied.
“Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Tuesday night.
Trump himself spoke enthusiastically about the Russian help after his call with Putin.
Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV channel yesterday morning showed the airplane taking off from a military airbase outside of Moscow in darkness.
Its cargo hold was reportedly filled with cardboard boxes and other packages.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been strained in the past few years by everything from Syria to Ukraine to election interference, something Russia has denied.
Moscow hopes that Washington might also be able to provide medical help to Russia if necessary when the time came, Peskov said.
“It is important to note that when offering assistance to US colleagues, the president [Putin] assumes that when US manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary,” Peskov was quoted as saying.
Peskov, who complained about difficulties expediting the aid to the US thrown up by some US officials, was quoted as saying that Russia and China cooperated in a similar way, because “at a time when the current situation affects everyone without exception ... there is no alternative to working together in a spirit of partnership and mutual assistance.”
Russia has also used its military to send planeloads of aid to Italy to combat the spread of the coronavirus, exposing the EU’s failure to provide swift help to a member in crisis and handing Putin a publicity coup at home and abroad.
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and