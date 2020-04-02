From Thailand to India, governments have told people not to make April Fools’ Day pranks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some threatening jail time as they seek to prevent the spread of rumors which could put lives at risk.
Technology giant Google, which is famous for its annual spoofs, has canceled the tradition because of the pandemic, while Thailand on Tuesday said that jokes about the coronavirus could be punished under a law carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.
“It’s against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools’ Day,” the government wrote on Twitter.
In India, Maharashtra state’s cybersecurity unit said it would take legal action against anyone spreading fake news on April Fools’ Day.
“The state govt won’t allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on #Corona,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, adding that he had instructed the authorities to “act swiftly & strongly [against] such miscreants.”
Under the heading “Corona is no joke,” the German Ministry of Health also urged the public not to make up stories related to the coronavirus.
With people relying on the Internet and media for vital information about the pandemic, there were fears that jokes could fan the spread of misinformation.
From drinking cow urine to sleeping by chopped onions, myths about how people could catch and cure COVID-19 were already widely circulating on the Internet.
The WHO has described it as an “infodemic,” which could increase the spread of the coronavirus among vulnerable people.
Google said it had suspended its annual April Fools’ tradition “out of respect for all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one,” Google said in an internal e-mail to staff.
In previous years, Google has advertised fictitious jobs at a new research center on the moon, turned Google Maps into a game of “Where’s Waldo” — or “Where’s Wally” — and claimed its search technology uses trained pigeons to rank pages.
Taylor Herring, a British public relations agency whose clients include TV channels and international brands, advised all companies to ditch the jokes this year.
“Tip for any brands planning an April Fool’s Day stunt. Just. Don’t,” it wrote on social media.
Others commented on Twitter that April Fools’ Day had been canceled because no one could make up anything more unbelievable than what is currently happening in the world.
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and