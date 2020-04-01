World News Quick Take

MEXICO

Journalist slain in ambush

Maria Elena Ferral, a correspondent for the Diario de Xalapa daily, was ambushed and shot dead in Veracruz state, local officials said on Monday. She was getting into her car in Papantla when two men on motorbikes opened fire and mortally wounded her before fleeing the scene, a police source said. “The authorities should immediately investigate these events and provide protection to her family and colleagues,” Balbina Flores of Reporters Without Borders said.

PANAMA

Gender-based rules set

The government on Monday announced strict quarantine measures that separate citizens by gender in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As of today, males and females can only leave their homes for two hours at a time, and on different days. Men can go to the supermarket or the pharmacy on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while women can go on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No one will be allowed out on Sundays. The new measures are to last for 15 days.

UNITED KINGDOM

Fetish firm donates to NHS

A medical fetish company has donated its entire stock of scrubs to the National Health Service (NHS) after claims that frontline medical staff do not have enough protective equipment amid the pandemic. MedFet UK said on Twitter that it had made the donation after being contacted by NHS bosses. “Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital,” said MedFet UK — which describes itself on its Web site as an “online store for all your needle play medical fetish and roleplay supplies… It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.”

UNITED STATES

Pitt bull in driver’s seat

A Washington state man was arrested on Sunday following a high-speed chase that left officers dumbfounded after they found the man’s pit bull behind the wheel. Police and emergency services received several calls on Sunday afternoon about a driver hitting two vehicles in an area south of Seattle and then speeding away, state trooper Heather Axtman said. Officers who chased the 1996 Buick were shocked to see a pit bull in the driver’s seat and a man steering and pushing the gas pedal from the passenger side, she said. Police deployed spike strips to stop the car and arrested 51-year-old Alberto Tito Alejandro, who was booked on multiple felonies, including driving under the influence of drugs. “He admitted to our troopers that he was trying to teach his dog to drive,” Axtman said. “I’ve been a trooper for almost 10 years and I’ve had a lot of excuses when I’ve arrested people or pulled people over, but I’ve never had an excuse that the dog was driving.” The dog was placed in a shelter.

UNITED STATES

‘Grim Sleeper’ dies in jail

A former garbage collector on death row since 2016 for the “Grim Sleeper” serial killings that terrorized southern Los Angeles for decades has died in San Quentin State Prison. Lonnie David Franklin, 67, who murdered nine women and a 15-year-old girl between 1985 and 2007, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday evening and pronounced dead about 20 minutes later. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, prison officials said. Franklin earned the moniker “Grim Sleeper” because of a 13-year gap in the murders.

CHINA

Massive forest fire kills 19

A forest fire that is threatening a liquefied petroleum gas storage site and two gasoline stations has killed 19 people, including 18 firefighters, in Sichuan Province, Xinhua news agency and city officials reported yesterday. The fire started on Monday at a farm and spread to nearby mountains because of strong winds, burning 1,000 hectares as of midnight that night, said the report. The fire now directly threatens major facilities in Xichang, including four schools and the city’s largest department store, the Xichang City Government said on its social media account. More than 1,200 residents have been evacuated and over 2,000 firefighters have been dispatched to put out the fire, Xinhua said.

JAPAN

One hurt in sea collision

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night and no one was injured, Minister of Defense Taro Kono said on Twitter yesterday, but China said a fisherman was hurt. The collision occurred about 650km west of Yakushima Island, Kono said. The crash opened a hole of more than 1m in length above the waterline of the destroyer, Kono said. “No personnel were injured and no one from the Chinese fishing boat was missing,” Kono tweeted. China said the incident was under investigation and a Chinese fisherman was hurt. “China has expressed concern to Japan on Japan’s naval vessels being active in that area, and impacting safe navigation of China’s ships, in China’s coastal waters,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said.

MYANMAR

First virus death reported

The nation yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death, a 69-year-old man who also had cancer and died in a hospital in Yangon, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Khin Khin Gyi said. The man had sought medical treatment in Australia and stopped in Singapore on his way home, the ministry said. The nation has confirmed 14 cases of the virus, mostly in people who have traveled overseas. The ministry on Sunday said the nation was at a very high risk of a “major outbreak” after tens of thousands of migrants working in Thailand rushed home before the border closed.

TANZANIA

First virus death registered

The nation yesterday recorded its first COVID-19 death, a 49-year-old man who had underlying health issues, Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement, without giving details. The nation had 19 confirmed cases as of Monday, including foreign travelers and those with whom they have had contacts. One person has so far recovered. The government has already shut all schools in a bid to curb the disease, and effective yesterday, parliament cut working hours and limited the number of lawmakers allowed in the debating chamber.

ROMANIA

Suceava under quarantine

The government has placed the eastern town of Suceava and eight surrounding villages under quarantine until the middle of this month to limit the spread of COVID-19, with more than a quarter of all cases in the nation located in the area, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela said late on Monday. The nation, which has recorded 2,109 coronavirus infections and 65 deaths, on March 16 declared a state of emergency. With a population of about 100,000, Suceava has 593 cases and one-third of all deaths. More than half of the country’s 285 infected doctors, nurses and other medical staff were in Suceava, officials said.