Virus Outbreak: Britain orders over 10,000 ventilators

CONSORTIUM: ‘Some of the most innovative companies in the world’ are retooling factories to produce portable devices that can take the strain from patients’ lungs

Reuters, LONDON





Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and Formula One racing teams, with production due to start this week.

The group, including Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and seven Formula One teams, have ramped up production of an existing ventilator made by Smiths Group to help save the lives of people with complications from COVID-19.

The companies, which also include Rolls-Royce and Meggitt, said they had pulled staff off existing projects to meet the need.

“This consortium brings together some of the most innovative companies in the world,” consortium head Dick Elsy said in a statement. “I am confident this consortium has the skills and tools to make a difference and save lives.”

The UK, which initially only had 5,000 ventilators available in its National Health Service, has been scrambling to secure additional supplies of the equipment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in isolation in Downing Street after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, made an emergency appeal earlier this month for manufacturers to start making specialist health equipment including ventilators.

The government said it needed 30,000 ventilators. Britain has about 8,000 ventilators with another 8,000 on order from international manufacturers that are due in the next few weeks.

The consortium, which was asked in the middle of this month to come up with a way to retool factories that produce everything from aircraft engines to the world’s fastest racing cars, did not say when the ventilators would be ready for use in hospitals.

Smiths Group said the team would ramp up production of its Smiths Medical paraPAC plus, a lightweight and portable ventilator that helps take the strain from the lungs. The device is fully certified and used by medical professionals within Britain and overseas.

The company is also working with governments and manufacturing teams around the world.

The consortium is also building another ventilator from existing producer Penlon.

Separately yesterday, a group including Mercedes Formula One said it had developed a new version of a breathing aid, which is undergoing trials.