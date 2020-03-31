Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and Formula One racing teams, with production due to start this week.
The group, including Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and seven Formula One teams, have ramped up production of an existing ventilator made by Smiths Group to help save the lives of people with complications from COVID-19.
The companies, which also include Rolls-Royce and Meggitt, said they had pulled staff off existing projects to meet the need.
“This consortium brings together some of the most innovative companies in the world,” consortium head Dick Elsy said in a statement. “I am confident this consortium has the skills and tools to make a difference and save lives.”
The UK, which initially only had 5,000 ventilators available in its National Health Service, has been scrambling to secure additional supplies of the equipment.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in isolation in Downing Street after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, made an emergency appeal earlier this month for manufacturers to start making specialist health equipment including ventilators.
The government said it needed 30,000 ventilators. Britain has about 8,000 ventilators with another 8,000 on order from international manufacturers that are due in the next few weeks.
The consortium, which was asked in the middle of this month to come up with a way to retool factories that produce everything from aircraft engines to the world’s fastest racing cars, did not say when the ventilators would be ready for use in hospitals.
Smiths Group said the team would ramp up production of its Smiths Medical paraPAC plus, a lightweight and portable ventilator that helps take the strain from the lungs. The device is fully certified and used by medical professionals within Britain and overseas.
The company is also working with governments and manufacturing teams around the world.
The consortium is also building another ventilator from existing producer Penlon.
Separately yesterday, a group including Mercedes Formula One said it had developed a new version of a breathing aid, which is undergoing trials.
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
PORNHUB: Campaigners warn that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, are being uploaded to the site, which has failed to ban or moderate illegal content British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes. Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France. The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,