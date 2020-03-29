Two intelligence officers at Iran’s consulate in Turkey instigated the killing in November last year of an Iranian dissident in Istanbul who criticized the Iran’s political and military leaders, two senior Turkish officials told reporters.
The accusation is likely to strain ties between Turkey and Iran, two regional powers that had grown closer under the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street on Nov. 14, a little over a year after the Turkish officials say he left Iran.
Photo: AFP
A police report into the killing, published two weeks ago, said Vardanjani had an “unusual profile.”
It said he worked in cybersecurity at the Iranian Ministry of Defense and had become a vocal critic of the Iranian authorities.
According to the report, Vardanjani in August last year had posted a message on social media targeting Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, three months before he was shot dead.
“I will root out the corrupt mafia commanders,” the post said. “Pray that they don’t kill me before I do this.”
No one at the Iranian embassy and consulate in Turkey responded to calls on Friday seeking comment on Vardanjani’s background or death.
Asked about possible Iranian government involvement in the killing, a spokeswoman for Istanbul’s police said the investigation was continuing and declined to comment further.
A week after the killing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as “another tragic example in a long string of suspected Iran-backed assassination attempts” of Iranian dissidents.
He did not elaborate further.
Turkish authorities did not publicly accuse the Iranian government of involvement at the time.
However, the two senior Turkish officials said that Ankara would now raise Vardanjani’s killing with Iran and one of them said that Turkish prosecutors were also following the case.
The suspected gunman and several other suspects, including Turks and Iranians detained in the weeks after the killing, told authorities that they had acted on orders from two intelligence officers at the Iranian consulate, the first official said.
“It was reflected in the testimonies of the arrested suspects that these two Iranians, carrying diplomatic passports, had given the order for the assassination,” he said, identifying the two men by their first names and initials.
The second Turkish official said evidence including the suspects’ statements suggested that “Iranian nationals played a serious role in both instigating and coordinating” the killing.
