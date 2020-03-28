Virus Outbreak: German baker cleans up with toilet roll cakes

Reuters, DORTMUND, Germany





A German baker has drummed up some much-needed demand during the COVID-19 pandemic by making cakes in the shape of toilet rolls.

Faced with a slump in sales as customers stayed away, baker Tim Kortuem got the idea when people complained about a shortage of goods in supermarkets after people started stockpiling.

Sales of toilet rolls rose 700 percent this month and last month, grocers say.

Bakery apprentice Andrea Schulz holds a tray of toilet roll-shaped cakes at Das Schuerener Backparadies in Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“We thought: We should just create toilet rolls for eating. And that’s how the idea emerged,” Kortuem told reporters.

The marble cake with white fondant icing has been a big hit. Kortuem’s shop, Das Schuerener Backparadies, in the western city of Dortmund is churning out 200 a day and can barely keep up with demand.

“The customers are totally crazy about it,” Kortuem said. “Most people just like it as it adds some fun to these times.”

“Perfect,” said smiling customer Wibke Dankckert. “After this whole corona, you need something sweet.”