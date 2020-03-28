Virus Outbreak: China set to seal itself off from world

IMPORTED VIRUS CASES: While many netizens praised the move to ban foreigners, some of them were angry that overseas Chinese would be allowed to return home

The Guardian, SHANGHAI





China is to temporarily bar the entry of almost all foreigners and drastically reduce flights to the nation, as it tries to head off a second wave of COVID-19 infections caused by travelers coming from abroad.

The ban, which went into effect this morning, comes as the nation reported its first local coronavirus infection in three days alongside another 54 imported cases.

The move was greeted with broad support inside the nation.

The measure applies to those with valid visas or residence permits, and it amounts to China shutting its borders, inviting criticism given that Beijing previously condemned other nations for similar moves.

The WHO had also advised nations not to shut their borders to Chinese travelers.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration late on Thursday said that 90 percent of international flights would be suspended.

The number of incoming passengers would be cut from 25,000 to 5,000 a day, while it also ordered local airlines to maintain only one route per nation once a week, as of tomorrow.

Critics said the measures were unwarranted given already strict screening of arrivals and that many incoming carriers of the virus are Chinese.

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui (羅照輝) said at a news conference this week that 90 percent of imported cases were Chinese passport holders.

In Beijing, overseas arrivals must undergo quarantine at government-designated centers. Shanghai, other cities and provinces have implemented similarly strict rules.

As China prepares to return to work and officials lift lockdowns in Hubei Province, the step was greeted with support online.

“I support” several netizens wrote in comments under news of the temporary ban.

“This could not have been easy decision. I support it,” another netizen wrote. “Foreigners should not be allowed in. Our front-line people fought so hard and foreigners are harder to regulate.”

Other netizens were angry that overseas Chinese would be allowed to return home.

“Those Chinese living overseas should just not come back,” a netizen wrote.

The interim ban on foreigners could contribute further to diplomatic tensions as Beijing and Washington trade barbs over who is to blame for the coronavirus outbreak that first emerged in China last year, before spreading to much of the rest of the world.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called COVID-19 “the Chinese virus,” prompting condemnation from Beijing.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a telephone call about the outbreak in an attempt to repair strained relations.

Trump said on Twitter that China had “developed a strong understanding of the virus” and was working with the US.

The South China Morning Post quoted Xi as telling Trump: “The virus knows no boundaries and the pandemic is our common enemy. All countries must join hands and put up the strictest network for joint prevention and joint control.”

The US has overtaken China in terms of infections, with more than 85,500 COVID-19 cases, compared with 81,340 in China.

The death toll in China as of yesterday was 3,292, according to health officials.

Trump’s instinctive response was to question other nations’ statistics.

“It’s a tribute to the amount of testing that we’re doing,” Trump told reporters. “We’re doing tremendous testing, and I’m sure you’re not able to tell what China is testing or not testing. I think that’s a little hard.”