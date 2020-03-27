More than 400,000 people signed up within 24 hours of a British government call for volunteers to help those stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock on Monday unveiled a plan to create a 250,000-strong volunteer force to help deliver groceries and medicine to the most vulnerable people instructed by the government to self-isolate.
This is larger than Britain’s armed forces, which currently stand at about 192,000.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days,” Johnson said during his daily address. “But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.”
The government has closed all nonessential shops and services and told people to stay at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Special advice has been drawn up for 1.5 million people considered most at risk because of underlying health conditions, asking them to entirely avoid social contact.
Under the new National Health Service (NHS) Volunteers scheme, healthcare professionals and some charities would be able to request help for their at-risk patients, who would then be matched with volunteers who live near them.
Any adults who are fit and healthy can apply to help deliver medicine from pharmacies, drive patients to appointments or make periodic telephone calls to check on people.
“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments where a single action from one person can be the difference between life and death for another,” NHS Primary Care Medical Director Nikki Kanani said. “Simple acts of kindness are going to make all the difference in keeping some of the most vulnerable people well and out of hospital.”
“NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to ensure those who need care receive it, and creating a bank of helpers that they can call upon to support their most vulnerable patients through this difficult time is going to be invaluable,” Kanani said.
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
Gutted factories, rusting pickaxes and crumbling homes that will soon be abandoned dot the scarred hills in Mentougou — home to Beijing’s last coal mine, which is scheduled to close this year as the city battles choking smog. One of China’s oldest mining towns, it has powered the capital for nearly 300 years. However, more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China has scrambled to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy sources. The last remaining mine — which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak — is scheduled
EASING RESTRICTIONS: After there were no new locally transmitted cases for three consecutive days, officials have started to relax limitations on freedom of movement China on Friday reported a record rise in imported COVID-19 cases as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak. All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from abroad, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269. Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students who were studying abroad, official reports said. They have come back after many campuses in the US and Europe shut