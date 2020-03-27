Virus Outbreak: Bindi Irwin ties the knot, sparks online anger ahead of ban

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Bindi Irwin, daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, wed on Wednesday at her family’s Australia Zoo, in an event that spurred online protest as it came just hours before a ban on ceremonies with more than two witnesses.

Bindi Irwin posted a wedding photograph with husband Chandler Powell on social media late on Wednesday, saying: “We held a small ceremony and I married by best friend.”

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” she wrote.

OUTRAGE

Images of a wedding dress glimpsed from under a huddle of umbrellas at the zoo in Queensland state were broadcast on TV less than 24 hours after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed a limit of just five people at weddings — the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses — from yesterday to rein in the spread of COVID-19.

Ahead of her tweets, when images of the wedding first appeared, outraged netizens complained that Bindi Irwin was setting a bad example amid a nationwide lockdown.

“How many people will get #COVID-19 from this wedding?” one netizen wrote on Twitter.

Powell said on social media that he had met Bindi Irwin at the zoo, where he now works, six years ago.

“After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so we could have safe & small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo,” he wrote in a post early yesterday.

TRAGIC DEATH

Bindi Irwin rose to fame as a child when her quirky conservationist father, whose television programs were popular around the world, died in 2006 after a stingray’s barb pierced his heart while he was filming off the Great Barrier Reef.

Bindi Irwin won reality TV show Dancing with the Stars in the US in 2015, when she was 17.