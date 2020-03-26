AUSTRALIA
Prankster coughs on officer
A man has been charged over a “prank” in which he coughed on a police officer while pretending to be infected with COVID-19 as a friend filmed the incident, authorities said. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old entered a police station in Coffs Harbour and approached a 71-year-old female officer. “[He] deliberately coughed on the woman and claimed that he had COVID-19, while a friend filmed,” police said. The station was closed and isolation protocols enacted, but a check by authorities showed that the man was not infected.
AUSTRALIA
Health system threatened
Officials yesterday warned that the number of COVID-19 infections could start overwhelming intensive care units. If the long lines outside offices of the main welfare agency, Centrelink, start forming at hospitals, there would be fatal consequences, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said. “If this gets away from us, our health system will be overrun and people won’t just be queuing for Centrelink payments, they’ll be queuing for heart, lung machines and ventilators and intensive care beds and we know what that means — you cannot queue for intensive care,” he said.
INDONESIA
Cases vastly underreported
A study released on Monday by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases said that as few as 2 percent of the nation’s infections have been reported. Other modelers are projecting that cases could rise to as many as 5 million in Jakarta by the end of next month. “We have lost control, it has already spread everywhere,” public health economist Ascobat Gani said. “Maybe we will follow Wuhan or Italy. I think we are in the range of that.”
PHILIPPINES
Ceasefire announced
Communist guerrillas yesterday said that they would observe a ceasefire in compliance with a UN call for a global halt to armed clashes during the COVID-19 pandemic. New People’s Army guerrillas have been ordered to stop assaults and shift to a defensive position from today to April 15, the Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement. The rebels said the ceasefire could foster the possible holding of preliminary talks to resume long-stalled peace negotiations.
RUSSIA
Quake strikes Kuril Islands
The Kuril Islands yesterday suffered a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, prompting residents to seek higher ground due to a tsunami threat, authorities said. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the quake’s epicenter was 210km southeast of Severo-Kurilsk, a town of about 2,500 people on Paramushir island. Officials reported no casualties or damage.
UNITED KINGDOM
Vicar sets himself on fire
A vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle and his sweater caught fire. “It’s a great thing to pause in the presence of God and to ask the question: ‘Lord God, what are you saying to us?’” Stephen Beach of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth said. “And then, of course, to wait for an answer. I’ve just been pausing between these...” he added, before realizing his left shoulder had moved too close to the flame. “Oh dear, I just caught on fire,” he said. Video sermons are part of the church’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beach said. “My family love it, and the youngest grandchildren want to know when grandad is going to set himself on fire again,” he said.
UNITED STATES
China hiding info: Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday sharpened his criticism of China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, accusing Beijing of still denying the world information it needs to prevent further cases. In an interview with the Washington Watch radio program, Pompeo repeated previous charges that China’s delay in sharing information about the virus had created risks to people worldwide and said this had “truly put thousands of lives at risk.” “My concern is that this cover-up, this disinformation that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in, is still denying the world the information it needs so that we can prevent further cases or something like this from recurring again,” he said. Russia, Iran and China have continued their disinformation campaign about the virus, he said. “They’re talking about it coming from the US Army and they’re saying maybe it began in Italy, all things to deflect responsibility,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Virus triggers gun sales
Gun sales have exploded in the past two weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens, with people stocking up on weapons and ammunition out of fear the pandemic might lead to social unrest. “We have had about an 800 percent increase in sales,” said David Stone, owner of Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “I’m still not out of any caliber, but I’m getting close to running out.” Most of the customers rushing to stock up on firearms and ammunition are first-time buyers grabbing anything available, he said. Several other store owners across the nation said they have also seen a surge in sales as people fear social order would unravel if the health and economic crisis caused by the virus escalates.
UNITED STATES
Playwright McNally dies
Terrence McNally, the famed playwright, librettist and screenwriter whose long career earned him four Tony awards and an Emmy, died on Tuesday following coronavirus complications. He was 81 years old. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his publicist said in a statement that the artist. He died while hospitalized in Florida. An openly gay writer whose subject matter included love, homophobia and AIDS, McNally’s notable plays included Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, along with the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime. Tributes quickly poured in from Broadway, with Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame dubbing the prolific McNally “a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.”
BRAZIL
President blasts quarantines
President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday lasted out at what he called “scorched-earth” quarantine policies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they risked wrecking the economy. Never one to shy from controversy, Bolsonaro condemned the containment measures taken by authorities in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, saying they risked killing people’s jobs in a misguided effort to save lives. “Some state and local authorities need to abandon the scorched-earth concept: blocking transport, closing businesses and confining people en masse,” he said in a national address. “We need to preserve jobs and families’ livelihoods.” Bolsonaro, 65, has repeatedly courted controversy with his statements on the new coronavirus, calling it a “little flu” that has provoked an “overblown” reaction.
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
Gutted factories, rusting pickaxes and crumbling homes that will soon be abandoned dot the scarred hills in Mentougou — home to Beijing’s last coal mine, which is scheduled to close this year as the city battles choking smog. One of China’s oldest mining towns, it has powered the capital for nearly 300 years. However, more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China has scrambled to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy sources. The last remaining mine — which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak — is scheduled