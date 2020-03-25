World News Quick Take

MACAU

Entry ban tightened

Starting today, the territory is banning entry by travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who have traveled overseas in the previous 14 days. It currently has 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases. People who have not traveled abroad in the past two weeks also face 14 days of quarantine, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng (賀一誠) said yesterday. “The government assures all Macau citizens it will do a good job in epidemic prevention at any cost,” Ho said.

MALAYSIA

Testing capacity increasing

The government is ramping up coronavirus tests in preparation for the “worst scenario,” as it grapples with Southeast Asia’s highest number of infections, Ministry of Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday. The number of confirmed infections has jumped six-fold in just 10 days to more than 1,500. By the end of the week, daily testing capacity would be doubled to 7,000, and further rise to 16,500 by the first week of next month, he said. “Once we have the capacity ready, we will scale up active case detection, testing, isolation and treatment,” he said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Nighttime curfew imposed

Streets in Riyadh were deserted on Monday as the kingdom implemented a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19. Police cars used loudspeakers to warn people to stay off the streets after an 11-hour curfew went into effect at 7pm following a royal order from King Salman. The curfew, which state media said would be imposed for 21 days, came as the nation declared 562 cases. The Ministry of the Interior has warned that transgressors would be fined 10,000 Saudi riyals (US$2,663) and could face jail for repeated breaches.

UNITED KINGDOM

High Court acquits Salmond

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond was on Monday acquitted of attempted rape and a string of sexual assaults, including one of intent to rape. The 65-year-old, who led the Scottish National Party’s unsuccessful 2014 campaign for independence, was acquitted of all 13 charges against him after an 11-day trial at the High Court of Justiciary. Salmond — one of the nation’s most recognizable politicians who since stepping down has worked as a talk show host on TV network RT — showed little emotion as the verdicts were returned. He reportedly spoke only to thank two court security officers and the judge, Leeona Dorrian. Outside the court, he told reporters that his faith in the justice system had been reinforced, thanking the jury, the courts, his legal team, friends, family and the public for messages of support. He promised that evidence that could not be put before the court would eventually come out, but as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic, that would be done at a later date.

RUSSIA

Perm to host ‘One-on-One’

Usually it is the artists for whom a solo is the ultimate prize. Now it is the audience. Starting this month, the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre is to stream its performances online and allow just one spectator in the theater to watch in person. Called “One-on-One,” the project is designed to create a new kind of interaction with the public at a time when a growing number of coronavirus cases are limiting outings and gatherings. The theater, located in Perm, 1,100km east of Moscow, said that it would shortly be accepting applications for those wanting to attend the performances alone. It said that one of the performers would choose the spectator in a draw, but that the chosen person would need to be screened by a doctor before entering the theater. Russia has recorded 438 cases of the virus, as well as one coronavirus-related death.

UNITED KINGDOM

EVs actually cleaner: study

A study has found that electric vehicles (EVs) produce less carbon dioxide than fossil fuel-powered cars across the vast majority of the globe — contrary to the claims of some detractors, who have alleged that the carbon dioxide emitted in the production of electricity and their manufacture outweighs the benefits. The finding is a boost to governments seeking to move to net-zero carbon emissions, which would require a massive expansion of the EV fleet. A similar benefit was found for electric heat pumps. Scientists from Exeter University, Radboud University Nijmegen and Cambridge University conducted life cycle assessments that showed that even where electricity generation still involves substantial amounts of fossil fuel, there was a carbon dioxide saving over conventional vehicles and heating. They found that in 95 percent of the world, EVs and domestic heat pumps generate less carbon dioxide than fossil fuel-powered cars or boilers.

GERMANY

Merkel negative for virus

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman on Monday said that the German leader has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Steffen Seibert told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that “the result of today’s test is negative,” but that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.” Merkel on Sunday evening went into home quarantine after being informed that a doctor who gave her a vaccination had tested positive for the coronavirus. She received the precautionary vaccination against pneumococcal infection on Friday last week.