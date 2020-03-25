MACAU
Entry ban tightened
Starting today, the territory is banning entry by travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who have traveled overseas in the previous 14 days. It currently has 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases. People who have not traveled abroad in the past two weeks also face 14 days of quarantine, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng (賀一誠) said yesterday. “The government assures all Macau citizens it will do a good job in epidemic prevention at any cost,” Ho said.
MALAYSIA
Testing capacity increasing
The government is ramping up coronavirus tests in preparation for the “worst scenario,” as it grapples with Southeast Asia’s highest number of infections, Ministry of Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday. The number of confirmed infections has jumped six-fold in just 10 days to more than 1,500. By the end of the week, daily testing capacity would be doubled to 7,000, and further rise to 16,500 by the first week of next month, he said. “Once we have the capacity ready, we will scale up active case detection, testing, isolation and treatment,” he said.
SAUDI ARABIA
Nighttime curfew imposed
Streets in Riyadh were deserted on Monday as the kingdom implemented a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19. Police cars used loudspeakers to warn people to stay off the streets after an 11-hour curfew went into effect at 7pm following a royal order from King Salman. The curfew, which state media said would be imposed for 21 days, came as the nation declared 562 cases. The Ministry of the Interior has warned that transgressors would be fined 10,000 Saudi riyals (US$2,663) and could face jail for repeated breaches.
UNITED KINGDOM
High Court acquits Salmond
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond was on Monday acquitted of attempted rape and a string of sexual assaults, including one of intent to rape. The 65-year-old, who led the Scottish National Party’s unsuccessful 2014 campaign for independence, was acquitted of all 13 charges against him after an 11-day trial at the High Court of Justiciary. Salmond — one of the nation’s most recognizable politicians who since stepping down has worked as a talk show host on TV network RT — showed little emotion as the verdicts were returned. He reportedly spoke only to thank two court security officers and the judge, Leeona Dorrian. Outside the court, he told reporters that his faith in the justice system had been reinforced, thanking the jury, the courts, his legal team, friends, family and the public for messages of support. He promised that evidence that could not be put before the court would eventually come out, but as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic, that would be done at a later date.
RUSSIA
Perm to host ‘One-on-One’
Usually it is the artists for whom a solo is the ultimate prize. Now it is the audience. Starting this month, the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre is to stream its performances online and allow just one spectator in the theater to watch in person. Called “One-on-One,” the project is designed to create a new kind of interaction with the public at a time when a growing number of coronavirus cases are limiting outings and gatherings. The theater, located in Perm, 1,100km east of Moscow, said that it would shortly be accepting applications for those wanting to attend the performances alone. It said that one of the performers would choose the spectator in a draw, but that the chosen person would need to be screened by a doctor before entering the theater. Russia has recorded 438 cases of the virus, as well as one coronavirus-related death.
UNITED KINGDOM
EVs actually cleaner: study
A study has found that electric vehicles (EVs) produce less carbon dioxide than fossil fuel-powered cars across the vast majority of the globe — contrary to the claims of some detractors, who have alleged that the carbon dioxide emitted in the production of electricity and their manufacture outweighs the benefits. The finding is a boost to governments seeking to move to net-zero carbon emissions, which would require a massive expansion of the EV fleet. A similar benefit was found for electric heat pumps. Scientists from Exeter University, Radboud University Nijmegen and Cambridge University conducted life cycle assessments that showed that even where electricity generation still involves substantial amounts of fossil fuel, there was a carbon dioxide saving over conventional vehicles and heating. They found that in 95 percent of the world, EVs and domestic heat pumps generate less carbon dioxide than fossil fuel-powered cars or boilers.
GERMANY
Merkel negative for virus
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman on Monday said that the German leader has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Steffen Seibert told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that “the result of today’s test is negative,” but that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.” Merkel on Sunday evening went into home quarantine after being informed that a doctor who gave her a vaccination had tested positive for the coronavirus. She received the precautionary vaccination against pneumococcal infection on Friday last week.
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip