The autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen was on Monday released in the US, swiftly finding a new home after its original publisher pulled out amid protests over abuse allegations.
New York-based Arcade Publishing announced that it has acquired world rights to the title, Apropos of Nothing, and launched it on Monday with no advance warning.
Earlier this month, publisher Hachette scrapped plans to release the book penned by Allen, 84, who has long been accused of molesting his daughter, and returned all rights to the author.
Photo: AFP
Hachette had canceled the launch after Allen’s son Ronan Farrow, who is extremely critical of his father, denounced the book group, and staff staged a walkout.
In a statement on Monday, Arcade — an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing — said that the book was “a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life.”
Allegations that Allen molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old in the early 1990s have dogged the Oscar-winning filmmaker for decades.
The director of Annie Hall and Manhattan was cleared of the charges, first leveled by his then-partner Mia Farrow, after two separate months-long investigations, and has consistently denied the abuse.
However, Dylan Farrow, now 34, has maintained that she was molested.
The unexpected announcement of the book’s release came more than two weeks ahead of its originally scheduled April 7 launch from Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing subsidiary.
Ronan Farrow, a high-profile investigative journalist and best-selling author, had led the backlash to those plans, saying that he would no longer work with Hachette if it went ahead.
Ronan Farrow has long defended Dylan Farrow, who renewed her accusations against Allen in the wake of the #MeToo movement in early 2018.
Dozens of Hachette employees in New York walked out in protest at the decision to publish the memoir.
However, some had criticized Hachette’s withdrawal as censorship.
The New York Times said that the book contains a postscript from Allen accusing Hachette of “cowering.”
