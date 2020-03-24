UNITED KINGDOM
Army delivering to hospitals
The government yesterday sent in the army to deliver protective equipment to hospitals and told people to stay at home and heed warnings over social distancing or it would bring in more extreme measures to stop the coronavirus spread. The military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages. So far, 281 Britons have died from COVID-19. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the army would drive trucks throughout the day and night to get supplies to medical staff. A much-reduced rail service was introduced yesterday, while jury trials were suspended. Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett said in a statement that jurors summoned this week are being contacted to ask them to remain at home, while ongoing trials would be paused to make sure arrangements are in place to make certain they can continue to operate safely.
IRAN
Death toll climbs by 127
The nation’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Medical Education spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV yesterday, adding that the total number of infected people has reached 23,049. Jahanpur said that in the previous 24 hours, about 1,411 people had been infected nationwide.
FRANCE
Free train rides for medics
Health workers responding to calls to reinforce overwhelmed hospitals are to get free transport on trains, the state rail operator SNCF said yesterday. Doctors, nurses and aid workers are in short supply in Paris and in other areas suffering the brunt of the virus outbreak, which has caused 674 deaths nationwide. SNCF Voyages head Alain Krakovitch said that medics who can prove they are travelling to bolster hospitals would ride for free, although rail services were slashed after a nationwide stay-at-home order to curb the outbreak. Officials in the east of the country have made local train and bus services free for health workers, and Nice’s mayor on Sunday said that public buses were now exclusively for the use of health workers.
AUSTRALIA
Hanks, wife, on the mend
Actor Tom Hanks yesterday said he and wife, Rita Wilson, were on the mend, after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation with COVID-19. “Hey folks, two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” he posted in a social media message to fans, urging them to respect lockdown advice. He urged supporters to listen to advice about containing the pandemic: “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts ... this too shall pass.”
UNITED STATES
Weinstein tests positive
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for COVID-19, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association president Michael Powers said. Weinstein has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, he said. Powers said he is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been notified of the diagnosis.
Australian researchers yesterday said they have mapped immune responses from one of the country’s first COVID-19 patients, findings that Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt has said are a crucial first step in developing a vaccine and treatment. While the bulk of those infected experience only mild symptoms, it is severe or critical in 20 percent of patients. The virus has been fatal in about 1 percent of reported cases. As scientists scramble to develop a vaccine, researchers at Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said they have taken an important step in understanding the virus. By examining the blood results